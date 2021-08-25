QB Kobe Mitchell bringing much-needed experience to young Rockdale squad

Kobe Mitchell began last season as a wide receiver and defensive back for Rockdale, but his role quickly changed when senior quarterback Jace Robinson broke his leg in the season opener. Now as Mitchell enters his senior year, the Tigers are grateful for the much-needed experience they inherit under center.

“For us to be successful I think [Mitchell] has to take a huge role,” second-year head coach Jacob Campsey said. “He’s never played a subvarsity game in his life, and with a small senior class and very little experience, he’s the one that knows how things go. It’s one of those that we don’t have a whole lot of someone with Friday night experience.”

Mitchell had over 1,700 passing yards and more than 30 touchdowns for the Tigers, who went 6-5 overall and fell in the bi-district playoffs to Columbus last year. It was an unfortunate ending for a squad that had high hopes entering the season with Robinson, running back Cam’ron Valdez and wide receiver KeSean Raven on the roster.

Losing that trio will be tough, but Campsey said 2021 is far from a rebuilding year for Rockdale.