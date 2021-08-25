QB Kobe Mitchell bringing much-needed experience to young Rockdale squad

Kobe Mitchell began last season as a wide receiver and defensive back for Rockdale, but his role quickly changed when senior quarterback Jace Robinson broke his leg in the season opener. Now as Mitchell enters his senior year, the Tigers are grateful for the much-needed experience they inherit under center.
“For us to be successful I think [Mitchell] has to take a huge role,” second-year head coach Jacob Campsey said. “He’s never played a subvarsity game in his life, and with a small senior class and very little experience, he’s the one that knows how things go. It’s one of those that we don’t have a whole lot of someone with Friday night experience.”
Mitchell had over 1,700 passing yards and more than 30 touchdowns for the Tigers, who went 6-5 overall and fell in the bi-district playoffs to Columbus last year. It was an unfortunate ending for a squad that had high hopes entering the season with Robinson, running back Cam’ron Valdez and wide receiver KeSean Raven on the roster.
Losing that trio will be tough, but Campsey said 2021 is far from a rebuilding year for Rockdale.
“We do have a lot of new faces, but all those new faces can play a little football,” Campsey said. “I think there’s certainly going to be a little bit of a learning curve early on those first few Friday nights with shuffling people around and learning the speed, but we really like our young kids.”
Campsey said he plans to move Mitchell around the field because of his athleticism, which will make for a different offense than years past. Rockdale has a reliable backup quarterback in sophomore Bladyn Barcak, who also plays defensive back. Senior defensive end and left guard Gavin Aguilar said Barcak is someone to watch out for.
“There’s a lot of young kids that you will get to see shine,” Aguilar said.
Barcak leads a sophomore class that features receiver and defensive back Wyatt Windham and linebacker and running back Kemar Spencer. The junior class includes key starters in linebacker Cade Pantaleon, defensive back Scott Penny and receiver/defensive back Tristan Galvan, while Mitchell, defensive back Davioun Scott and Aguilar will serve as the senior anchors for the young team.
“These older kids have a lot of respect for these young kids,” Campsey said, “because they live in the weight room and they’ve been here all summer long. They’ve kind of already earned the respect of these older guys, and the older guys understand they have to count on these guys to be successful.”
One major question mark for Rockdale will be its offensive line, with Aguilar and Lane Rickman the only returning starters. Jake Hasselbach will help at center, but Campsey said it might take time for the Tigers to find their best lineup on the line.
“It’s going to certainly take both scrimmages and probably some games to figure out exactly what that is going to look like, what guy needs to be where,” Campsey said. “They’re all guys that don’t have prior experience, so that’s going to be the biggest process we go through probably.”
Rockdale will face a tough gauntlet of teams in District 11-3A Division, including regional semifinalist Lorena, Cameron, Little River Academy, McGregor, Troy and Caldwell. The Tigers hope to earn another playoff berth and get past the bi-district round for the first time since winning the state title in 2017.
“One major accomplishment is trying to get that first playoff win in that first round,” Aguilar said. “We haven’t done it since [2017], and we’re trying to get out of that slump, trying to go to that second round and go far.”