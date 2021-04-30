Playoff softball, district baseball schedules affected by weather

Rain and stormy weather has altered Friday’s Brazos Valley high school softball playoffs and final regular-season baseball games.

College Station’s baseball game against Magnolia has been moved to Travis Field in Bryan with first pitch set for 6 p.m. The Cougars are out of title contention in District 19-5A, but are still fighting for the No. 2 seed in the district.

A&M Consolidated’s baseball game at Katy Paetow is still scheduled for 7 p.m. The Tigers can clinch the final playoff spot in District 19-5A with a win or a Magnolia West loss to Brenham.

Rudder’s baseball game against Waller has been moved to Saturday at 1 p.m. as the Rangers will conclude their 2021 campaign.

Brenham’s baseball game against Magnolia West has been moved to Navasota with first pitch now slated for 5 p.m.

The 3A bi-district softball game between Lexington and Fairfield at the Viking Softball Complex in Bryan has been moved to Madisonville High School with first pitch now slated for 4 p.m.

The 2A bi-district softball game between Centerville and Snook will now be played on Friday at 8 p.m. in Madisonville. The game was postponed from Thursday night.