 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Playoff softball, district baseball schedules affected by weather
0 comments

Playoff softball, district baseball schedules affected by weather

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Horizontal Eagle

Rain and stormy weather has altered Friday’s Brazos Valley high school softball playoffs and final regular-season baseball games.

College Station’s baseball game against Magnolia has been moved to Travis Field in Bryan with first pitch set for 6 p.m. The Cougars are out of title contention in District 19-5A, but are still fighting for the No. 2 seed in the district.

A&M Consolidated’s baseball game at Katy Paetow is still scheduled for 7 p.m. The Tigers can clinch the final playoff spot in District 19-5A with a win or a Magnolia West loss to Brenham.

Rudder’s baseball game against Waller has been moved to Saturday at 1 p.m. as the Rangers will conclude their 2021 campaign.

Brenham’s baseball game against Magnolia West has been moved to Navasota with first pitch now slated for 5 p.m.

The 3A bi-district softball game between Lexington and Fairfield at the Viking Softball Complex in Bryan has been moved to Madisonville High School with first pitch now slated for 4 p.m.

The 2A bi-district softball game between Centerville and Snook will now be played on Friday at 8 p.m. in Madisonville. The game was postponed from Thursday night.

Franklin's baseball game against Bellville has been moved to Monday at 6 p.m.

Mumford's baseball game against Burton has been moved to Monday at 4:30 p.m. in Burton.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert