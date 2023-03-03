CYPRESS — The Rudder boys basketball team led after the first quarter and looked primed to pull off an upset, but third-ranked Fort Bend Marshall ultimately proved too much to handle as the Buffalos cruised to a 70-45 victory in the Class 5A Region III semifinals Friday at the Berry Center.

“We ran into a extremely good, talented team,” Rudder head coach Mike Carrabine said. “Our kids battled as hard as they could like they have all year, not a second I didn’t think they played as hard as they could. We laid everything on out on the line and lost to better team today.”

Rudder (33-6) got off to a hot start as Kevin Holmes hit a free throw for the game’s first point, then Daniel Price dished out an assist to Landon Heslip for a layup and a 3-0 lead. The Rangers pushed their lead to its largest of night with 3:36 left in the period as Jaquise Martin’s basket and a Heslip 3-pointer put them ahead 11-5.

Holmes hit a jump shot over two defenders with 30 seconds left in the first quarter to give Rudder a 15-9 lead heading into the second.

The Buffs (35-3) opened the second quarter on a 5-0 run behind a fastbreak dunk and putback from Chris Catchings and Jaylen Reedus’ free throw.

Rudder weathered the run to rebuild a 21-16 lead on a steal and score by Randon Cooks with 3:45 left in the second quarter. But the Buffs answered with a 13-3 run to close out the quarter for a 29-24 lead at halftime.

FB Marshall kept up the intensity coming out of the locker room as Lowe made two floaters, Catchings drilled a midrange jumper and Naheim Northern got a putback basket to fall for an 8-0 run.

Rudder looked to build some positive momentum heading into the fourth quarter as Price made an up-and-under layup and drew a foul. His three-point play gave the Ranger fans in attendance a chance to cheer as Rudder trailed 49-38 with 11 seconds left in the third quarter.

The enthusiasm was short-lived as senior guard and Pittsburgh pledge Jaland Lowe nailed a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the Buffs up 52-38.

Lowe finished with 34 points and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes. He’s the No. 13 point guard in the class of 2023 and the No. 4 recruit in Texas according to 247Sports.com.

The fourth quarter was more of the same as FB Marshall maintained control. The last minute of action saw Rudder look to the future as the starting five were all underclassmen.

Holmes led Rudder in scoring with 13 points, while Heslip and Price each had 10.

Catchings finished with 12 points and eight rebounds in 30 minutes for the Buffs.

While their historic season is over, the Rangers won the most games in school history, shared the District 21-5A title with A&M Consolidated and reached the regional semifinals for just the second time.

“If you have a group of young men that come together for a common goal, you can get a lot accomplished,” Carrabine said. “Hopefully our upcoming teams can see that. There weren’t any egos on this team. There wasn’t any my-shot offense from guys. It was the team first, and it was always the team first. When you have 10 young men pulling together, it’s no telling.

“We finished like seventh place last year. Nobody picked us to even make the playoffs, and here we are in the regional semifinals, one of the last 16 teams in the state. For me to say I’m proud would be a major understatement because those kids gave everything they got and had, and that’s all you can ask for. I would go to battle with these guys all over again if I could. If only I could.”

Fort Bend Marshall 70, Rudder 45

FB MARSHALL (35-3) — Naheim Northern 2, Eian Lowe 5, Jaylen Reedus 7, Chris Catchings 12, Jaland Lowe 34, Trey Roberts 2, Kevin Sargeant 6, Demarcus Johnson 2.

RUDDER (33-6) — Kevin Holmes 13, Daniel Price 10, Landon Heslip 10, Randon Cooks 8, Jaquise Martin 4.

FB Marshall;9;20;23;18;—;70

Rudder;15;9;14;7;—;45