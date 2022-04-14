Playoff picture murky for A&M Consolidated baseball team after loss to Magnolia

Staying in playoff contention has become an uphill climb for the A&M Consolidated baseball team after Tiger errors and Magnolia’s two-strike hitting launched the Bulldogs to a 9-3 win on Thursday in District 19-5A play at Tiger Field.

Magnolia scored nine runs in the top of the third thanks to four two-strike hits and five Consol errors.

A two-strike single by Magnolia designated hitter Kyle Beckstead drove in the first run of the inning, followed by an error that allowed two Bulldog runs home. A bases-loaded hit batter brought home another run, then shortstop Tyler Middleton hit a two-strike RBI single. A three-error play later allowed the Bulldogs to score the ninth run of the rally. Only three of the runs were earned.

“They do a good job,” Consol head coach Ryan Lennerton said. “They’re a tough team to get out, and we didn’t take care of the baseball like we have all year. Big innings win baseball games. Most of the time, the winning team scores more in one inning than the losing team does in the whole game, and that’s what it comes down to.”

Middleton went 3 for 3, scoring two runs and knocking in two. Infielder TJ Peters went 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Magnolia starting pitcher Ashton Bassett kept Consol off balance with a combination of a slider and two-seam fastball that ran opposite of each other. In 6 1/3 innings of work, the left-hander allowed three runs on five hits and struck out three.

“He just competed better than we did,” Lennerton said. “He’s a good pitcher, and he does a good job holding runners. We hit some balls hard, but they went and made some plays.”

The Tigers took the first lead of the game in the bottom of the second. A leadoff single by designated hitter Brodie Daniel set the stage for an RBI single by catcher Chase Sodolak two batters later.

Bassett then retired nine straight with the help of his defense, and the Tigers didn’t get their next base hit until the sixth inning on a single by third baseman Nathan Hodge. The final two runs came on a pair of bases-loaded walks drawn by Trace Meadows and Hodge in the seventh.

Consol starter Hunter Bond took the loss, though he allowed just three earned runs on five hits. He struck out one and walked three. Reliever Sam Nitzke struck out four in 3 2/3 innings. Three runs crossed the plate on his watch, but none were earned.

Sitting a game behind College Station (7-4) for the final playoff spot in 19-5A, the Tigers (6-6) have to make the most of the final four games of the season to have a shot at postseason play. It was a fact that Lennerton pounded home with his players after Thursday’s loss.

“Our backs are up against the way now, so it’s win and be tough about it and find a way to be valuable to us,” he said.

NOTES — Consol’s JV swept a doubleheader against Magnolia on Wednesday, winning 16-2 and 15-0. Consol’s Mo Foketi went 3 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs, and Bradley Boedeker went 2 for 3 with two triples and three RBIs in Game 1. Nathaniel Maddox earned the win, striking out five over four innings. In Game 2, Consol’s Will Hargett threw four perfect innings with three strikeouts to earn the win. Boedeker went 2 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and four steals. ... Consol’s sophomore team split a doubleheader with Magnolia on Wednesday, losing 11-4 and winning 6-3. Consol’s Rhett Batten went 2 for 4 with 2 doubles in Game 1, while Austin DaPrile and Isai Dominguez also had two hits each. In Game 2, Jennings Garrett started on the mound for Consol and gave up one earned run on one hit over three innings. Wally Bockelmann struck out five over three innings of relief, and DaPrile went 3 for 3 with a double and RBI.

