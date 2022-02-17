Playoff matchups for Brazos Valley boys basketball teams

Consol boys to face Cleveland: The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team (24-8) will face Cleveland at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Waller in the Class 5A bi-district boys basketball playoffs.

Navasota will face Houston’s Mickey Leland College Prep in Class 4A on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Katy. Caldwell and Lexington will have a play-in game for fourth place in District 19-3A at 6 p.m. Friday in Lexington. The winner will play 12th-ranked Franklin. Also in 3A, Cameron Yoe will play Groesbeck on Monday at 7 p.m. in Waco.

In 2A, Hearne will play Ganado at 6 p.m. Monday in Fayetteville; fifth-ranked Mumford (26-7) will play Deweyville at 6 p.m. Monday in Willis. Calvert (20-4), ranked second in Class A, will open the Class playoffs against Runge at 6 p.m. Monday in Giddings.

In the private school ranks, Allen Academy will play at Bracken Christian on Friday at 6 p.m. The Allen Academy girls will host Bracken Christian at 5 p.m