Pitching key in A&M Consolidated-Montgomery Lake Creek bi-district baseball series

The A&M Consolidated baseball team may have slipped into the playoffs by finishing fourth in District 19-5A, but the Tigers gained momentum in the process, winning three of their last four games to extend their season.
The Tigers (13-13) will play Montgomery Lake Creek (20-9-1) in a Class 5A best-of-3 bi-district series opening with a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Friday at Lake Creek. Game 3 will be noon Saturday at Tiger Field if necessary.
Lake Creek, which opened in 2018, is in the playoffs for the first time. The Lions have a veteran team, returning eight starters from last season. Senior pitcher/first baseman Ty Sexton is a Texas A&M signee. Senior pitcher/center fielder Bryce Jones is a Navarro pledge and senior pitcher/first baseman Joseph Ferraro is a Ranger pledge with senior infielder John Spikerman committed to Oklahoma.
Lake Creek tied sixth-ranked Kingwood Park for the 20-5A title, winning a 5-1 playoff game for the top seed. Junior Shane Sdao, sophomore Jack Haag, sophomore Samson Pugh and senior Jagger Neely combined on a seven-hitter. That came on the heels of Sexton striking out nine in a 12-1 victory over Caney Creek in the regular-season finale.
Lake Creek has won 16 of its last 17 games, holding opponents to two or less runs in 10 of the victories.
“It’s probably going to come down to which team pitches better,” Consol coach Ryan Lennerton said. “They have three guys that are really good, and I feel like we have five guys who are really good. I think that’s where this series will be won or lost.”
Consol is the only 19-5A team in the playoffs that’s not ranked. The Tigers went 1-5 against 12th-ranked Magnolia, 13th-ranked Brenham and 21st-ranked College Station but was outscored only 24-15 in those six games.
“The four teams that made the playoffs in [20-5A] also are very good,” Lennerton said. “I just don’t feel like that district is as deep as ours. We have ... six or seven really, really good teams in our district. I would say all of us are battle-tested. That’s not to say the four teams we’re matching up with are not good because we’re facing two Division I arms at Lake Creek and College Station has to deal with a lot of power at Kingwood Park. Porter has a sophomore that’s going to Alabama and Montgomery has two juniors committed to A&M.
“All of us in our district are matching up with really good players in their district, but I don’t think anyone in our district will be intimidated by who they face because we face it all the time in our district.”
•
NOTES — The winner advances to play the Austin McCallum vs. Pflugerville winner. ... Consol will be without shortstop Ty Hodge, who has a broken bone and torn ligament in his wrist. ... Consol will be the home team for Game 2. If Game 3 is needed, the teams will flip for home. ... There were no baseball playoffs last year because of COVID-19. Two years ago, Consol was swept by New Caney Porter in bi-district.