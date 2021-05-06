Pitching key in A&M Consolidated-Montgomery Lake Creek bi-district baseball series

Consol is the only 19-5A team in the playoffs that’s not ranked. The Tigers went 1-5 against 12th-ranked Magnolia, 13th-ranked Brenham and 21st-ranked College Station but was outscored only 24-15 in those six games.

“The four teams that made the playoffs in [20-5A] also are very good,” Lennerton said. “I just don’t feel like that district is as deep as ours. We have ... six or seven really, really good teams in our district. I would say all of us are battle-tested. That’s not to say the four teams we’re matching up with are not good because we’re facing two Division I arms at Lake Creek and College Station has to deal with a lot of power at Kingwood Park. Porter has a sophomore that’s going to Alabama and Montgomery has two juniors committed to A&M.

“All of us in our district are matching up with really good players in their district, but I don’t think anyone in our district will be intimidated by who they face because we face it all the time in our district.”

•