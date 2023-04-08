HUMBLE — The College Station boys soccer team saw its historic season come to an end Saturday with a 4-1 loss to Pflugerville Connally in the Class 5A Region III championship match at Turner Stadium.

“It’s tough. You lose the last one, it’s never where you want to be,” College Station head coach Chad Peevey said. “This deep in the playoffs, it comes down to just a few chances, and they created a little bit more chances and put them in the back of the net today.”

College Station (19-5-3) struck first with a goal in the seventh minute courtesy of Anthony Peacher. The sophomore forward broke free down the left sideline then got the better of Connally goalkeeper Alan Gonzalez in a 1-on-1 as he blasted the shot in for a 1-0 lead.

Connally (23-2-4) matched College Station’s fast start as it tied the game 1-1 just two minutes later. In front of a crowded goalkeepers box, the ball landed in front of junior midfielder Aaron Olalde after one of his teammates went down on a slide tackle. Olalde took advantage of the situation and scored from nearly point-blank range.

Olalde later scored again midway through the second half to extend Connally’s lead.

The hot start by both teams carried over through the rest of the first half as each team generated good chances to break the tie. Connally finished with 24 shots overall, while College Station had 14.

College Station’s Tyler Kenny had a header attempt in the 17th minute on a free kick that went directly into the arms of Gonzalez.

A minute later, College Station goalie Blake Hawthorne was tested on a header himself as Connally raced down the field, crossed it into the box before Hawthorne deflected it up in the air. Connally tried to head in the airborne ball, but the attempt went out of bounds.

Connally broke the tie in the 31st minute. Forward Lawrence Doe stole the ball from College Station and charged toward the goal. Hawthorne came out to meet him and got a piece of the ball, but Doe was able to keep control of the airborne ball and head it in for a 2-1 lead that held through halftime.

Olalde scored his second goal of the afternoon in the 57th minute for a 3-1 lead. The midfielder took a hard shot from about 15 yards that screamed into the back of the net.

Connally scored its fourth and final goal in the 73rd minute as forward Orlando Frias received a cross to the middle and was able to extend out and tap it up and over the head of Hawthorne.

Despite the loss, it was a season full of firsts for College Station. The team won its first district title and reached the regional tournament for the first time in program history.

“This is an awesome group,” Peevey said. “The Zach Dangs, Hendrik Knoops ... all of our dudes that we’ve had for four years, they’ve made a lot of history. Making the playoffs, winning playoff games, this year winning a district championship, making the regional tournament and making the finals of the regional tournament ... it’s a special group I’ll never forget.”