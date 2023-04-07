HUMBLE — The skies began opening up in the second half, and so did the Fulshear net for the College Station boys soccer team.

The Cougars used three second-half goals including two from Anthony Peacher to pull away from the Chargers for a 4-1 win Friday in the Class 5A Region III semifinals at Turner Stadium.

“It felt great,” Peacher said. “Just a lot of energy, feels good to make it to the next round.”

Peacher broke the 1-1 halftime tie as the sophomore forward dribbled his way through a pair of Fulshear defenders before going 1-on-1 with goalkeeper Somto Okafor. Okafor started to come out of the keeper’s box, and Peacher fired it past him to put the Cougars (19-4-3) up 2-1 in the 58th minute.

“We know they’re not going to win every 1-on-1 battle, and they’re not going to win most of them, but we know if we keep finding those guys up top, Tyler [Kenny], Anthony [Peacher], Ethan [Riechman], those guys, eventually they’re going to break through and make it happen,” College Station head coach Chad Peevey said.

The Chargers (14-5-5) nearly tied the match at 2 in the 66th minute as Fulshear midfielder Chris Ross-Munro rocketed a shot attempt toward College Station goalkeeper Blake Hawthorne. Ross-Munro’s shot attempt hit the top of the cross bar and bounced out of bounds.

It was the last real chance Fulshear had to score in the second half. Hawthorne and the Cougar defense faced 11 total shots between the two halves.

Following the shot attempt by Fulshear, College Station breathed another sigh of relief a minute later as Peacher added to the team’s lead. The forward had a nearly identical goal to his first as he once again worked his way through Fulshear defenders before finding the back of the net in the 67th minute for a 3-1 lead.

“That second half, Anthony was the lucky one that was able to break through a couple times,” Peevey said. “He gets a lot of the goal credit, but them having to focus on Tyler, Yefri [Lopez] or whoever up top, it clears up 1-on-1 matchups for the other guys.”

Peacher also had an assist. Brent Butler, Mason Green and Horacio Cocone joined him with one assist each.

Yefri Lopez got in on the scoring in the 73rd minute as he sent one through after running down the right side of the field to give College Station its final goal of the evening.

In a wet and rainy first half, the two teams traded goals as Kenny gave the Cougars an early lead on a throw-in attempt right in front of the net. Kenny along with a heap of Cougars and Chargers jumped for it, but Kenny got the header to go in 13 minutes into the match.

Fulshear’s Jonathan Fuentes tied the game in the 33rd minute.

The Cougars will face Pflugerville Connally (22-2-4, 11-0-3 in 23-5A) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the regional final at Turner Stadium. Connally defeated Houston Wisdom 3-1 in the semifinal game before College Station’s.

The winner will advance to next week’s state tournament at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.

“It’s a great feeling, but we have to turn the page pretty quick with having to play back-to-back nights,” Peevey said. “[Pflugerville Connally] already has an advantage of a couple extra hours of sleep and rest, but we’re ready to go.”