WACO — In the face of a rollicking road crowd, the College Station Cougars showed nerves of steel.

It’s never easy to go on the road, especially in the playoffs. But College Station scored less than four minutes into the match and stayed aggressive with three second-half goals as the Cougars turned back Waco 4-1 in the Class 5A boys regional quarterfinal soccer playoffs on Friday night at Paul Tyson Field.

Sophomore Anthony Peacher delivered a clutch hat trick for the Cougars in the win.

College Station (18-4-3) advances to the Region III tournament next weekend at Turner Stadium in Humble. The Cougars will face the Lamar Fulshear-Goose Creek Memorial winner in the regional semifinals next Friday.

The Lions close out their season at 19-4-3.

Head coach Chad Peevey’s Cougars had to go on the road when Waco coach Juan Lopez won his second straight playoff coin flip in order to get a home match. Seeing how loud and engaged the crowd was, Peevey knew his team had to try to strike early — and they did.

College Station put the pressure on early. At the 36:09 mark of the first half, the Cougars took advantage of an ill-fated decision by Waco goalkeeper Sebastian Arranaga. Peacher made a savvy run down the right side of the field with a Lions defender hovering nearby. But as Peacher penetrated the goalie box, Arranaga got a bit too aggressive, charging toward the dribbler, who calmly redirected the ball around him into the empty net for the goal.

“That early goal was big for us. This crowd was freaking awesome,” Peevey said. “We haven’t played in an environment like this since [facing A&M Consolidated], but this crowd is freaking awesome. Our kids were nervous, and they were loud, and our hearts were pumping, so that first one just let everybody breathe and relax. It was good to get that early.”

It also meant that the Lions were going to have to climb uphill.

“It’s never easy to give up a goal that soon, especially to a good team like that,” Lopez said. “They just kept the pressure going. It is what it is.”

Waco had its chances to put in the equalizer in the first half, but it went for naught. Whereas College Station used sharp passes to move the ball downfield, the Lions relied more on their speed and dribbling to make their runs as their passes were often just off target.

At the 26th minute of the first half, the Lions missed a golden opportunity when forward Max Pineda fired one just wide of the goal.

The Cougars had their own chances to add to the advantage but had one shot on goal poked away by a Waco defender just in front of the net with 3:15 remaining in the first half. They then sent another shot wide of the goal with less than a minute to go.

The Cougars kept firing away in the second half, producing 20 shots overall, and with 22:19 left in the second half they found their insurance policy. They blasted a shot from the right side that was poked away by Arranaga, but Cougar junior Ethan Riechman was there for the point-blank putback to give College Station a 2-0 cushion.

“We like to pride ourselves on being able to make a lot of adjustments,” Peevey said. “We’ve played dirty games where we have to go big a lot, and we’ve played really easy or not easy games but games that were more about possession and finding feet. These guys have done a good job all year of just mixing it up. When a team presses, we get it up the field, and if they give us a little room, we’ll find feet consistently.”

Playing free and easy now, the Cougars made it 3-0 with 10:37 remaining. They got a long, on-target throw-in from the sideline to put the ball in the box, and Peacher was the beneficiary, punching the ball in just in front of the net for his second goal.

Forty seconds later, Waco broke up the shutout on a nice set piece with Cesar Martinez providing the finisher from 25 yards out. But any hopes of a miracle rally for the Lions were squashed by the Cougars when Peacher got loose on an unencumbered run with 3:57 left. There was nothing Arranaga could do as he came out to try to mount a one-on-one defense before Peacher tapped the ball in for the hat trick.

“These guys are in shape,” Peevey said. “We have a lot of guys who sub in and can get in and run and work hard. We subbed guys in the second half with 20 minutes to go, and they could be starting for a lot of teams out there. It’s a blessing to have guys who can do that. We like to run, and we try to say we’re going to outwork every team we play, because we might not always be as talented and sometimes we are as talented, but we know we can outwork them, and we try to do that every week.”

Waco’s night was kind of summed up by a furious run by Max Pineda with 17:25 left. He used some fancy footwork to get through the Cougar defense and had a shot from point-blank range but missed just wide of the goal before falling face first onto the turf.

For College Station, it’s on to the regional tournament and a chance to play more soccer.

“I’m so proud of these guys. I love these guys,” Peevey said. “It started three years ago with Zach Dang and some of our seniors who made the playoffs and won some games. This year it was win district, regionals and state. Right now they’re on the way of completing our goals. It’s nice to see.”