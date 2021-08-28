Panthers cross country team hosts inaugural Burton Relays

BURTON — The Burton girls cross country team won the small school division race as the Panthers hosted the inaugural Burton Relays on Saturday.

Burton’s Peyton Sigsbee, Avery Applewhite, Kara Kaye and Ella Hensely won the Class A-2A girls race that featured a 4x1.5 mile relay. Burton’s Colton Broesche, Trinity Pope, Mitchell Hensely and Tryston Babich also placed third in the boys 4x1.5 mile relay, while the Panthers’ Andre Ortiz finished second and Mason McCoy fifth in the boys open 1.5 mile run. Kaylynn Vavrecka finished eighth in the girls open 1.5 mile run.