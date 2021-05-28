 Skip to main content
Pair of College Station powerlifters to compete in national event
Pair of College Station powerlifters to compete in national event

College Station’s Fayth Ham and Luke Miles will compete in the USA Powerlifting High School & Teen Nationals meet this weekend in Aurora, Colorado.

Ham, who qualified at a meet in San Antonio on April 24, will compete in the 76 kilos division. She won the Class 5A girls state championship in the 165-pound weight class in March, setting the 5A state record for squat in her class with 460 pounds.

Miles, who qualified at a meet in Waco on April 24, will compete in the 105 kilos division. He placed fifth in the 5A boys state meet in the 220-pound class in March.

