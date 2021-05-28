Pair of College Station powerlifters to compete in national event

College Station’s Fayth Ham and Luke Miles will compete in the USA Powerlifting High School & Teen Nationals meet this weekend in Aurora, Colorado.

Ham, who qualified at a meet in San Antonio on April 24, will compete in the 76 kilos division. She won the Class 5A girls state championship in the 165-pound weight class in March, setting the 5A state record for squat in her class with 460 pounds.

Miles, who qualified at a meet in Waco on April 24, will compete in the 105 kilos division. He placed fifth in the 5A boys state meet in the 220-pound class in March.