Pair of College Station golfers win titles at STPGA junior event in Brenham
BRENHAM — College Station’s Raines Watson and Ryan Lee each won their divisions at the Southern Texas PGA junior golf tournament Tuesday at Brenham Country Club.

Watson shot 6-over 78 to win the boys 13-14 title by five strokes. Lee fired a 3-over 75 to run away with the boys 11-12 title, winning by 15 strokes.

College Station’s Andrew Garrett and Jacob Soules each shot 46 to tie for second in the boys 11-12 nine-hole Red division. Brenham’s Trey Austin finished eighth with a 63.

College Station’s Daniel McGuire shot 24 to place second, and John Huggins shot 25 for third in the boys 9-10 five-hole division. Brenham’s Barrett Merten placed fourth at 43.

College Station’s Gabe Montelongo tied for second in the boys 15-18 with an 83 followed by College Station’s Kim Heuiseung (t-fifth, 85), Bryan’s Luke Robertson and College Station’s Jackson Funkhouser (t-seventh, 86), Bryan’s Jaxson Haddox (12th, 90).

College Station’s Fischer Phillips took third in the co-ed 6-8 nine-hole division with a 50. Brenham’s Luke Alford took second in the boys 11-2 with a 90, while College Station’s Jun Seo placed third with a 91. College Station’s Juna Seo also placed third in co-ed 6-8 five-hole with a 29, while Hearne’s Cooper Landreth placed fifth in the boys 13-14 with a 100, and Bryan’s Grace Duewall shot 67 to finish 10th in the girls 15-18.

