Pair of Bryan Vikings win district wrestling titles

KLEIN — Bryan’s Nick Gorman won the boys 126-pound title, and Karol Vargas won the girls 138 crown to lead a group of seven Vikings who qualified for regionals Tuesday at the District 8-6A wrestling meet.

Bryan’s KezNick Moaning (285), Kaydence Williamson (110) and Anabel Campos (128) each took third place to advance to the Class 6A Region II meet, while Edward Huggins (220) finished fourth and Nathan Elizondo 132) placed fifth to advance.