Pair of Allen Academy runners finish in top four at Bellville cross country meet
BELLVILLE — Allen Academy’s Bailey Fannin finished third in 12 minutes, 30.5 seconds, and teammate Amelia Anderson took fourth (12:50.15) in the girls two-mile race at the Bellville Faith Academy cross country meet Saturday.

Allen Academy’s Kaitlyn Hendler also finished 21st (14:59.43), and Sarah Moser finished 24th (15:10.48).

In the boys 5K race, Allen Academy’s Hunter Hancock placed 23rd (20:01.41) followed by Mattias Johansson (28th, 20:33.69), Christian Medrano (31st, 21:07.06) and Matthew Renfro (35th, 21:26.27).

