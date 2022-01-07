Outside shooting key in A&M Consolidated girls basketball team's win over Rudder

A second-half, 3-point shooting spark off the hands of Sarah Hathorn and Claire Sisco helped complete the A&M Consolidated girls basketball team’s comeback effort over Rudder 52-38 in District 19-5A play Friday at Tiger Gym.
Hathorn’s first 3-pointer of the night splashed into the net as the third quarter drew to a close, tying the game at 31. It was a part of the run Consol used to take a 41-34 lead.
Sisco later put the game on ice with a trey with six minutes left as the Lady Tigers used patience to get her the wide-open shot.
“I think we have good ball movement,” Sisco said. “One person knows if they’re getting doubled, they are able to get it to the other person that is open. We’re always looking for the best shot, better than the first shot. I think that was key for us tonight.”
Hathorn’s driving in the second half opened up shots around the perimeter for her teammates. She also finished with a game-high 19 points. Sisco hit two treys and finished with 10 points.
Junior Kateria Gooden also scored 12 points for Consol (14-7, 7-1) with 10 coming from the free-throw line.
Rudder’s Rakia Lee was the offensive force for the Lady Rangers (9-11, 5-3), netting 17 points.
Seven of Lee’s points came in the first quarter when Rudder jumped to a 16-10 lead. Offensive rebounding was key in the Lady Ranger’s early effort, and they grabbed 11 first-quarter rebounds overall.
Consol warmed up in the second quarter and saw momentum begin to shift in its favor thanks to improved boxing out. The Lady Tigers outrebounded the Lady Rangers 30-24 in the final three quarters.
“The main thing I told them at the half is that everyone’s got to find a body to block out,” Consol head coach Wendy Hines said. “They are just athletic, so if one person doesn’t block out, they are going to come and get the rebound.”
Aided by second-chance opportunities, Consol came out shooting in the second half and outscored Rudder 32-17 in the final two quarters. Rudder made just one field goal in the fourth quarter thanks to an inspired Consol defense.
“I wasn’t happy with defense in the first half at all,” Hines said. “It wasn’t high-intensity. It wasn’t our kind of defense. That always gets us going. If we’re going to play that way, it’s going to bring everything else down.”
The win helped Consol finish the first half of 19-5A play in second place in the district standings.
“That’s a big thing for us,” Sisco said “We know them. Me and Sarah have played against them for four years. We know them, so it feels good to get a win over them.”
A&M Consolidated 52, Rudder 38
RUDDER — Rakia Lee 17, Asani McGee 8, Ty’ara Webber 6, Cameron Richards 3, Paris Mitchell 2, Alaina Hill 2.
CONSOL — Sarah Hathorn 19, Kateria Gooden 12, Claire Sisco 10, Mia Teran 4, Jade Chapman 2, Jayden Kearney 1.
Rudder;16;5;11;6;—;38
Consol;10;10;17;15;—52
JV: Consol won 46-31 (CONSOL — Paris Pavlas 17 points, 14 rebounds, 8 steals)
Next: Consol hosts Magnolia West, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; Rudder at Brenham, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday