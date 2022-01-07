Outside shooting key in A&M Consolidated girls basketball team's win over Rudder

Seven of Lee’s points came in the first quarter when Rudder jumped to a 16-10 lead. Offensive rebounding was key in the Lady Ranger’s early effort, and they grabbed 11 first-quarter rebounds overall.

Consol warmed up in the second quarter and saw momentum begin to shift in its favor thanks to improved boxing out. The Lady Tigers outrebounded the Lady Rangers 30-24 in the final three quarters.

“The main thing I told them at the half is that everyone’s got to find a body to block out,” Consol head coach Wendy Hines said. “They are just athletic, so if one person doesn’t block out, they are going to come and get the rebound.”

Aided by second-chance opportunities, Consol came out shooting in the second half and outscored Rudder 32-17 in the final two quarters. Rudder made just one field goal in the fourth quarter thanks to an inspired Consol defense.

“I wasn’t happy with defense in the first half at all,” Hines said. “It wasn’t high-intensity. It wasn’t our kind of defense. That always gets us going. If we’re going to play that way, it’s going to bring everything else down.”