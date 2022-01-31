Ochoa: Calvert-Dime Box sets up marquee boys basketball matchup

Calvert and Dime Box are two of the smallest schools in the Brazos Valley, but their Class A boys basketball top-five matchup at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Calvert is sure to bring fireworks.
Second-ranked Calvert (15-4) won the first District 29-A meeting 46-42, and is favored to complete the sweep behind 6-foot-7 MJ Thomas, 6-2 Kaiden Bridges and 6-0 Kevondre Corona. Despite their height advantage, the Trojans will have to slow down Dime Box’s 3-point shooting, which helped the fifth-ranked Longhorns (17-6) take Jan. 7’s game to the wire.
“Every time we would get ready to get into double figures, they would get a 3,” Calvert head coach Michael Thomas said. “They had a total of six 3s, so every time we extended it, [they were] right there.”
Calvert made just 2 of 8 3-pointers, picking up most of its points in the paint (13 of 35 shots) or free-throw line (12 of 20 shots). The Trojans had to deal with injuries and foul trouble in the second half, but held on as the Longhorns missed a late go-ahead 3-pointer. Calvert’s MJ Thomas led the way with 21 points.
Dime Box is the only 29-A team to stay within 19 points of Calvert. That should give the Longhorns confidence heading into Tuesday’s game. Calvert excels in the paint, but they also will have to excel on defense again to beat Dime Box. And this might not be the last time the two play this year.
“We both can be in the regional championship playing each other for a third time,” Michael Thomas said. “It easily can happen. ... I think the regional champion can come from our district, easily.”
College Station packs the gym
Friday’s doubleheader between the College Station and A&M Consolidated boys and girls basketball teams showcased the best of a city rivalry.
The Lady Cougars clinched the District 19-5A title, beating Consol 66-62 in an overtime thriller, while the Consol boys escaped with a dominate 67-43 victory to remain solidly in second place.
The star of the show was the capacity crowd at Tiger Gym. The atmosphere was electric and garnered praise from the head coaches, who helped make the doubleheader possible.
The schools also had a doubleheader on Dec. 21 at Cougar Gym. The outcomes on the court were the same, but not the crowd. The holiday break played into that along with some people not aware of the doubleheader. The fans showed up in a big way Friday, creating a playoff-like environment. It was valuable experience for the teams luckily enough to start postseason play in a couple of weeks.
It was a great night for both programs and it won’t be the last time the town comes out in force to see the schools battle.
The University Interscholastic League’s biennial realignment will be announced Thursday. We already know because of enrollment figures that College Station and Consol will be in the same football district for the first time since 2016. Imagine that crowd next fall. You might want to get your tickets now so you won’t be turned away as some fans were Tuesday.