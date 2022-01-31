Ochoa: Calvert-Dime Box sets up marquee boys basketball matchup

Calvert and Dime Box are two of the smallest schools in the Brazos Valley, but their Class A boys basketball top-five matchup at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Calvert is sure to bring fireworks.

Second-ranked Calvert (15-4) won the first District 29-A meeting 46-42, and is favored to complete the sweep behind 6-foot-7 MJ Thomas, 6-2 Kaiden Bridges and 6-0 Kevondre Corona. Despite their height advantage, the Trojans will have to slow down Dime Box’s 3-point shooting, which helped the fifth-ranked Longhorns (17-6) take Jan. 7’s game to the wire.

“Every time we would get ready to get into double figures, they would get a 3,” Calvert head coach Michael Thomas said. “They had a total of six 3s, so every time we extended it, [they were] right there.”

Calvert made just 2 of 8 3-pointers, picking up most of its points in the paint (13 of 35 shots) or free-throw line (12 of 20 shots). The Trojans had to deal with injuries and foul trouble in the second half, but held on as the Longhorns missed a late go-ahead 3-pointer. Calvert’s MJ Thomas led the way with 21 points.