Normangee turns key defensive stop into 29-14 victory over No.7 Bremond

BREMOND — The football season opener between Normangee and No. 7 Bremond brought together two high-powered offenses, but defense took the spotlight Friday night at Tiger Stadium.
The Panthers’ defense made the biggest stop, forcing a turnover at its goal line early in the fourth quarter to fuel a 29-14 win in nondistrict play.
Bremond quarterback Seth Kasowski fumbled at the 1-yard line on his way to what would have been a go-ahead touchdown with almost 10 minutes still left in the quarter.
Normangee couldn’t get far enough from its own 1 to put any points on the scoreboard after the defense’s big stop, but the Panthers did score on their next series on Mason Hardy’s 40-yard touchdown pass to Garrette Douga with 4:50 left.
Later in the quarter, the Panthers’ Jeremy Johnson, who had limped off the field just a few plays earlier, ran for an 11-yard touchdown to seal the victory.
Favored by 20 points in the Harris Ratings , Bremond took control early. The Tiger defense stopped Normangee from earning a first down on the opening possession, and the duo of Kasowski and JaRay Bledsoe powered Bremond’s ensuing TD drive. Kasowski ended it with a 12-yard TD run, while Bledsoe added a two-point conversion run with 5:14 left in the first quarter for an 8-0 lead.
Normangee wasted no time answering with Hardy and Izaha Jones connecting on a 75-yard TD pass. Jones leapt over two defenders to catch the ball in traffic, then turned and raced the rest of the way untouched. Jones also scored on the conversion run to tie the game 8-8.
Both teams struggled with penalties throughout the night, but Bremond got the brunt of them and couldn’t seem to get in a rhythm offensively after its first score. Normangee took advantage and scored early in the second quarter when Hardy connected with Logan Luna for a 7-yard TD pass for a 15-8 lead going into halftime.
Bremond found some traction early in the third quarter and scored to cut Normangee’s lead to 15-14 with 9:04 left in the period. Bledsoe and Kasowski combined to run for 38 yards on the drive, and Bledsoe scored on a 2-yard run.
Normangee will face Garrison in Groveton at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5. Garrison was scheduled to play Iola, but the Bulldogs canceled their first two games due to COVID-19.
Bremond will play at Axtell at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!