Normangee turns key defensive stop into 29-14 victory over No.7 Bremond

BREMOND — The football season opener between Normangee and No. 7 Bremond brought together two high-powered offenses, but defense took the spotlight Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

The Panthers’ defense made the biggest stop, forcing a turnover at its goal line early in the fourth quarter to fuel a 29-14 win in nondistrict play.

Bremond quarterback Seth Kasowski fumbled at the 1-yard line on his way to what would have been a go-ahead touchdown with almost 10 minutes still left in the quarter.

Normangee couldn’t get far enough from its own 1 to put any points on the scoreboard after the defense’s big stop, but the Panthers did score on their next series on Mason Hardy’s 40-yard touchdown pass to Garrette Douga with 4:50 left.

Later in the quarter, the Panthers’ Jeremy Johnson, who had limped off the field just a few plays earlier, ran for an 11-yard touchdown to seal the victory.

Favored by 20 points in the Harris Ratings , Bremond took control early. The Tiger defense stopped Normangee from earning a first down on the opening possession, and the duo of Kasowski and JaRay Bledsoe powered Bremond’s ensuing TD drive. Kasowski ended it with a 12-yard TD run, while Bledsoe added a two-point conversion run with 5:14 left in the first quarter for an 8-0 lead.