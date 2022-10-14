 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normangee, Mumford win team titles at 26-2A cross country meet

  • 0

SNOOK — Normangee won the girls team title, and Mumford won the boys title at the District 26-2A cross country meet Thursday at Snook City Park.

Mumford and Somerville took second and third in the girls race and advanced to the regional meet, while Burton placed second and Somerville third to join Mumford’s boys in advancing to regionals.

Iola’s Lindsey Gooch won the girls individual title in 12 minutes, 40 seconds followed by Burton’s Peyton Sigsbee (13:04) and Somerville’s Destiny Vela (13:37).

Snook’s Ethan Janac won the boys race in 19:42 followed by Burton’s Devlin Douglas (20:07) and Iola’s Conner Evans (20:19).

The Class 2A Region IV meet is set for Oct. 24 at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

