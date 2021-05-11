Normangee girls golf team wins Class 2A state championship

The Normangee girls golf team capped a big day for the Brazos Valley at the University Interscholastic League’s state tournament by winning the Class 2A championship at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland late Tuesday afternoon.
While Normangee was winning the school’s first girls state title in any sport, Caldwell finished strong for third place in 3A at Shadow Glen Golf Course in Manor and College Station’s Felisa Sajulga tied for 10th individually in 5A at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.
Normangee, which had an 18-shot lead after the first round over Mason, continued to dominate and won by 44 shots as the event was shortened to 27 holes because of weather. The Lady Panthers shot 179 on Tuesday for a 553 total. Mason closed with a 205 for 597 and second. Crawford was third at 209-617, two shots ahead of Memphis.
Normangee’s Braydee Frederick shot 43-122 to tie for fourth with Wolfe City’s Hannah Nimmo. Normangee’s Kayla Dobbs shot 94-44–138, followed by teammates Kylie Maxson (100-44–144), Rylie McKinney (101-48–149) and Adriana DeLaGarza (108-52–160).
“They are just a great group of girls,” Normangee coach Cory Horne said. “They’ve worked really hard and they had a goal and they made it.”
Frederick made her third trip to state with COVID-19 last year preventing her from possibly making it four straight.
“As a senior, it was kind of bittersweet because I have to leave my four juniors behind,” Frederick said. “But I’ve actually committed to play golf at Texas Lutheran, so I have something to look forward.”
Two years ago, the Lady Panthers finished third at state with a score of 731, 82 shots behind winning Grapeland.
“We improved every year,” Frederick said. “My freshman year we got second at state, and my sophomore year we took third with a new team. So to just win it my senior year was icing on the cake.”
Caldwell, which was seven shots off the lead after Monday’s first round, closed with a 392 for a 786 total. That was enough to pass Callisburg, which shot 405 for a 792 total and fell to fifth place. First-day leader Wall shot 10 strokes better Tuesday and ended at 696. McGregor was second at 768. Odessa Compass Academy climbed to fourth (790), one shot ahead of Lago Vista.
Maegan Schneider led Caldwell at 91-96–187, tied for 19th individually. Other Caldwell scores were Hannah Blaha 95-92–187, Priscilla Olivarez 98-100–198, Rachel Novosad 111-104–214 and Alexis Zalobny 118-117–235.
College Station’s Felisa Sajulga shot back-to-back 74s at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown to tie for 10th with Austin Anderson’s Caroline Dasch.
The 2A tournament was the only one cut short by weather. Normangee’s first golfer didn’t tee off until approximately 10:30 a.m. and the last at 11:30 a.m. After everyone played nine holes, there was a delay for approximately an hour. They managed to resume play but got in only a few holes before another thunderstorm ended play.
It made for a stressful but rewarding day, Horne said.
“When you have a goal and worked as hard as they have this year, me as a coach, I kind of wanted perfection,” Horne said. “Until it’s over, even when I knew it was pretty much a done deal, I was stressed out, making sure all the scorecards were turned in right and everything was done the right way. I really shouldn’t have worried about it, because these girls take care of their business.”
As good as Normangee’s opening round was, it was several strokes off its two regional rounds, but the course and competition this week were much tougher.
“We probably should have had a bigger lead yesterday,” Horne said. “[But] the course was a lot different than what we’ve played. The greens were faster. A lot goes into it. It was a little bit different than what we practice on normally. But today, we came back and played really well.”
The Normangee boys won the school’s first state golf tournament in 2015 and repeated in ’16. The Normangee girls have a chance to duplicate that with four players returning from this year’s team along with additions from a second team that reached the regional golf tournament.
“We sent nine girls to regionals this year,” Horne said.
The girls are multi-sport standouts along taking part in one-act plays, honor classes and being involved in several other groups.
“It’s just an awesome group of girls,” Horne said.
Mia Nixon from Martin’s Mill shot 104 (73-31) to win the 2A medalist honors by 17 strokes. Stratford’s Payton Berry and Mason’s Avery Burns tied for second at 121.