Normangee girls golf team wins Class 2A state championship

It made for a stressful but rewarding day, Horne said.

“When you have a goal and worked as hard as they have this year, me as a coach, I kind of wanted perfection,” Horne said. “Until it’s over, even when I knew it was pretty much a done deal, I was stressed out, making sure all the scorecards were turned in right and everything was done the right way. I really shouldn’t have worried about it, because these girls take care of their business.”

As good as Normangee’s opening round was, it was several strokes off its two regional rounds, but the course and competition this week were much tougher.

“We probably should have had a bigger lead yesterday,” Horne said. “[But] the course was a lot different than what we’ve played. The greens were faster. A lot goes into it. It was a little bit different than what we practice on normally. But today, we came back and played really well.”

The Normangee boys won the school’s first state golf tournament in 2015 and repeated in ’16. The Normangee girls have a chance to duplicate that with four players returning from this year’s team along with additions from a second team that reached the regional golf tournament.

“We sent nine girls to regionals this year,” Horne said.