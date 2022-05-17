Normangee girls golf finishes third at state tournament, Caldwell finishes ninth

The Normangee girls golf team finished third in the Class 2A state tournament held Monday and Tuesday at Austin's Lions Municipal Golf Course.

Normangee shot 757 (375-382), finishing behind Mason (732) and Goldthwaite (754). Normangee’s scores were Kylie Maxson 95-92=187, Kayla Dobbs 95-93=188, Adriana De La Garza 92-97=189, Rylie McKinney 93-102=195 and Savannah Light 108-100=208. McKinney, Maxson and De La Garza, Dobbs helped the Lady Panthers win state last year.

The Caldwell girls golf team finished ninth in the 3A state tournament held Monday and Tuesday at Austin's Jimmy Clay Golf Course.

Caldwell shot 809. Wall won the tournament with an overall score of 631. Caldwell’s team scores were Maegan Schneider 92-86=178, Alexis Zalobny 101-105=206, Ciara Coker 104-104=208, Madilyn Schneider 106- 111=217), and Kate Hill 111-117=228. Cameron Yoe had two girls compete as individualists in the 3A state tournament. Brinley Patterson finished 17th (82-90=172) and Shawn Bernard finished 22nd (87-90=177). Zalobny and Maegan Schneider helped the Lady Hornets finish third last year.