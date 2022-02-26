Normangee girls basketball team loses to San Saba in Class 2A Region IV final 61-21

SAN MARCOS — A devastating first quarter dug a hole too deep for the Normangee girls basketball team to escape as the Lady Panthers fell to San Saba 61-21 in the Class 2A Region IV final on Saturday at San Marcos High School.

San Saba (30-7) stormed to a 27-0 lead after the first quarter. The Lady Dillos dominated the opening eight minutes with an aggressive zone defense that forced 12 Normangee turnovers. On offense, San Saba’s strong ball movement created a continuous flow of open shots, and the Lady Dillos made 11 of 17 field goals in the first quarter, paving the way to eliminate the Lady Panthers from the playoffs for the second straight season.

“We had a quarter like that last year against them, too,” Normangee coach Cory Horne said. “It was the second quarter last year. It was the first quarter this year. It’s hard to come back whenever nothing falls right for you and everything’s falling right for the other team. It’s hard to stay up and play as hard as you can. I am proud of them, because they didn’t quit. The score may look like they quit, but they didn’t.”