Normangee girls basketball team loses to San Saba in Class 2A Region IV final 61-21

SAN MARCOS — A devastating first quarter dug a hole too deep for the Normangee girls basketball team to escape as the Lady Panthers fell to San Saba 61-21 in the Class 2A Region IV final on Saturday at San Marcos High School.
San Saba (30-7) stormed to a 27-0 lead after the first quarter. The Lady Dillos dominated the opening eight minutes with an aggressive zone defense that forced 12 Normangee turnovers. On offense, San Saba’s strong ball movement created a continuous flow of open shots, and the Lady Dillos made 11 of 17 field goals in the first quarter, paving the way to eliminate the Lady Panthers from the playoffs for the second straight season.
“We had a quarter like that last year against them, too,” Normangee coach Cory Horne said. “It was the second quarter last year. It was the first quarter this year. It’s hard to come back whenever nothing falls right for you and everything’s falling right for the other team. It’s hard to stay up and play as hard as you can. I am proud of them, because they didn’t quit. The score may look like they quit, but they didn’t.”
Normangee (30-6) was much more competitive over the final three quarters with San Saba outscoring the Lady Panthers 34-21 over that stretch. The Lady Dillos continued to press and play tight defense, forcing 27 turnovers overall.
Lexy Amthor led San Saba with 14 points, while Nojemi Martinez and Landri Glover each scored 13.
Christina Witherspoon led Normangee with seven points. Aubree McAllister and Maecyn Hemphill each had six and Katelynn Dunn added two.
“We went from shooting 13 3s last night to ... I don’t think we even got one today,” Horne said.
Despite the loss, Normangee posted its deepest playoff run since advancing to the state semifinals in 2009. The Lady Panthers, who won District 28-2A, will return the sophomore starting trio of Dunn, McAllister and Witherspoon next season.
“We’re going to miss two starting seniors,” Horne said. “They’re a huge loss. They’re great leaders, but I have a good core of two juniors coming back that both contributed a lot, three sophomores that started and a freshman coming back. We’ve got a good core coming back, so just like Hearne yesterday, they have all of theirs coming back. We have most of ours coming back, so it should be a positive thing next year and [we will] try to get to the next step next year.”
• NOTES — Normangee was seeking the program’s second state tournament appearance. ... San Saba will face Martin’s Mill in the state semifinals at the Alamodome in San Antonio at either 8:30 or 10 a.m. next Friday.
San Saba 61, Normangee 21
SAN SABA (30-7) — Lexy Amthor 14, Nojemi Martinez 13, Landri Glover 13, Jenna Lambert 9, Cinzlea Stanton 6, Olivia Sebastain 4, Madison Shahan 2.
NORMANGEE (30-6) — Christina Witherspoon 7, Aubree McAllister 6, Maecyn Hemphill 6, Katelynn Dunn 2.
San Saba;27;2;14;18;—;61
Normangee;0;9;6;6;—;21