Normangee girls basketball team advances to Class 2A Region IV final; Hearne falls

Normangee pulled ahead by 20 with 2:00 left, but the Lady Panthers had to stave off a furious Mason rally. The Cowgirls could only pull as close as seven points, though.

“Our third quarter is one of our goals every game,” Horne said. “We had a lead against Thorndale going into the half [in area], but not very big. We came out and had a good third quarter, had a lead against Shiner [in the regional quarterfinals] and we just wanted to put the hammer down on it. We did, but we kind of let them back in it there at the end in the fourth.”

All season long, Normangee has thrived on 3-pointers, Horne said. Friday was no different as Normangee hit 12 of 33. Four Lady Panthers scored in double figures, led by Katelynn Dunn’s 16 points. Aubree McAllister had 14, Callie Powell had 12 and Christina Witherspoon added 11.

“There’s been some games where we haven’t shot very well, but that’s what we do: we shoot 3s and even our post can come out and shoot 3s and it opens up the floor for everybody else,” Horne said.

Hearne’s best season in school history ended with a 60-34 loss to San Saba. The District 27-2A champion Lady Eagles (28-11) advanced to the regional tournament for the first time.