Normangee girls basketball team advances to Class 2A Region IV final; Hearne falls

SAN MARCOS — The Normangee girls basketball team is checking off team goals and one game away from making its second state tournament appearance in school history.
The Lady Panthers took down No. 18 Mason 65-58 in the Class 2A regional semifinals on Friday night at San Marcos High School. Normangee advances to the regional finals against No. 20 San Saba (29-7) at 2 p.m. Saturday back at San Marcos High School.
This is the Lady Panthers’ first regional final appearance since 2009 when they advanced to the state semifinals. San Saba beat Normangee (30-5) in last year’s regional semifinals, 55-19. The Lady Dillos returned to the regional final by beating Hearne, 60-34 in the opener of Friday’s doubleheader.
“It seemed like last year that San Saba team was really good. It seemed like they had 10 [players] out on the floor all at the same time,” Normangee coach Cory Horne said. “I watched them play against Hearne earlier and it’s not the same coach, but they get after it and San Saba is a really tough team. We’re going to really have to be able to take care of the basketball. Yeah, we’re going to talk about last year a little bit, but it’s this year, so it’s different.”
A defining third quarter led Normangee to victory Friday. Mason (16-10) managed to pull within 32-31 with 6 minutes left in the period, but a 14-0 run put the Lady Panthers ahead by 15 with 42.5 seconds left in the quarter. On offense, Normangee relied on 3-pointers and kept the Cowgirls out of the paint with a strong zone defense.
Normangee pulled ahead by 20 with 2:00 left, but the Lady Panthers had to stave off a furious Mason rally. The Cowgirls could only pull as close as seven points, though.
“Our third quarter is one of our goals every game,” Horne said. “We had a lead against Thorndale going into the half [in area], but not very big. We came out and had a good third quarter, had a lead against Shiner [in the regional quarterfinals] and we just wanted to put the hammer down on it. We did, but we kind of let them back in it there at the end in the fourth.”
All season long, Normangee has thrived on 3-pointers, Horne said. Friday was no different as Normangee hit 12 of 33. Four Lady Panthers scored in double figures, led by Katelynn Dunn’s 16 points. Aubree McAllister had 14, Callie Powell had 12 and Christina Witherspoon added 11.
“There’s been some games where we haven’t shot very well, but that’s what we do: we shoot 3s and even our post can come out and shoot 3s and it opens up the floor for everybody else,” Horne said.
Hearne’s best season in school history ended with a 60-34 loss to San Saba. The District 27-2A champion Lady Eagles (28-11) advanced to the regional tournament for the first time.
“It’s tough being at this point in the season knowing that you’re two games away from the Alamodome where everybody wants to get, but when you get to this point, everybody’s good, so I was proud of us not quitting and finishing,” Hearne coach Anthony Gonzales said.
A sloppy second quarter hurt Hearne’s hopes for a second-half comeback. San Saba outscored Hearne 25-8 in the pivotal period to take a commanding 36-14 halftime lead
San Marcos’ gym is nicknamed “The Snake Pit” and Hearne was snake bit by turnovers. During the second quarter, the Lady Eagles turned the ball over 14 times. In turn, San Saba was strong and patient to find an open shooter against Hearne’s zone defense. The Lady Dillos couldn’t seem to miss, either, making 13 of 16 field goals in the second quarter.
“We feel like we missed out on a lot of opportunities in the first quarter,” Gonzales said. “Too many turnovers. San Saba’s a really good team and we kind of knew what to expect what they were going to do and we didn’t take advantage of it. In that second quarter, they took advantage of what we weren’t doing, so credit to them. They had a great game plan and they did what they needed to do.”
San Saba’s sharp shooting cooled off in the second half, but Hearne couldn’t pull off the comeback. The Lady Eagles could get within only 20 points as San Saba led by as many as 32.
Ciarrah Golden led Hearne with nine points, while Jada Johnson and Makayla Dunn each added six.
Despite the loss, the future remains bright in Hearne as the Lady Eagles will return all nine players. When players emerged from the locker room after the game, one parent proclaimed, “We will be back!”
Gonzales said making a playoff run this deep next season isn’t guaranteed, but the team will learn from the experience.
“I told the girls, all nine will be back next season, use this as a learning experience,” Gonzales said. “When we get to the offseason, let’s work hard and remember this loss right here because we want to get back here next year.
Normangee 65, Mason 58
NORMANGEE (30-5) — Katelynn Dunn 16, Aubree McAllister 14, Callie Powell 12, Christina Witherspoon 11, Kourtney Wright 8, Brylee Smith 4
MASON (16-10) — Tristin Keller 14, Kyle Cockerham 13, Brook Stockbridge 8, Lauren Olson 8, Avery Brooks 7, Conley Bownds 4, Scout Mangus 4
Normangee 18 11 17 19 — 65
Mason 12 12 10 24 — 58
San Saba 60, Hearne 34 SAN SABA (29-7) — Nojemi Martinez 16, Lexy Amthor 13, Landri Glover 12, Madison Shahan 8, Cinzlea Stanton 6, Jenna Lambert 3, Caroline McHam 2
HEARNE (28-11) — Ciarrah Golden 9, Makayla Dunn 6, Jada Johnson 6, Cylexin Robinson 5, Antinajah Jackson, Alyssa Loftis 2, Aniyah Jackson 2
San Saba 11 25 9 15 — 60 Hearne 6 8 7 13 — 34