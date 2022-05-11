Normangee distance runner Cassidy Bilsing eyes double titles at state meet

Dedication has put Normangee’s Cassidy Bilsing in position to potentially be a double winner at the UIL Track & Field State Meet this week.

The senior didn’t medal last year, finishing fourth in the 3,200 meters, but this year she’s transformed herself into the favorite in both distance events in the Class 2A girls meet Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

Bilsing’s regional-winning time of 5 minutes, 24.44 seconds in the 1,600 is slightly better than San Antonio Stacey’s Margaret Bartlow (5:26.79) and Wellington’s Kyla Kane (5:27.19). In the 3,200, her regional time of 11:33.48 is more than 17 seconds better than the field. It’s also more than 20 seconds better than her time a year ago at the state meet.

“Talk about a girl who bought in,” Normangee girls track coach Katie Lankford said. “She worked harder probably than I’ve ever seen an athlete work before. Honestly, she puts in the miles. It’s really such a blessing to see.”

Bilsing’s revamped workout schedule started for cross country under coach Quentin Lankford, Katie’s husband, who also is the boys track coach.

“She bought into completely what he wanted her to do,” Katie Lankford said. “Something just clicked for her this year.”

Bilsing placed fourth in the 2A cross country championships, covering the 3,200-meter course in 12:09.4, just inches behind second-place Isabella Jaime of Farwell (12:09.2) and third-place Lula Nolen of West Texas (12:09.3). Wellington’s Kane won in 11:54.6. Bilsing will cap her high school career competing against Kane in the 1,600 and Nolen in the 3,200 on Friday.

“This year, she has completely blown everyone away in just about every meet,” Katie Lankford said.

Bilsing had previously played basketball but opted to focus on just one sport this year.

“She just wanted to focus on [track],” Lankford said. “That’s what she’s done, and I’ll tell you what: She is a pure definition of dedication.”

Bilsing had a chance to continue her running career at Mary Hardin-Baylor but opted to focus on academics at Baylor, Lankford said.

Normangee also has a defending state champion in Izaha Jones who won the long jump last year with an effort of 22 feet, 5.75 inches. The school’s quarterback in football won regionals with an effort of 23-6.75.

The state championships get underway Thursday with 3A and 4A. The Cameron Yoe girls are one of the 3A favorites because of sophomore Yierra Flemings, who had the top performances at regionals in the triple jump (39-1) and 100 hurdles and second-best in the 400 (57.23). Last year at state, Flemings won the 400 (54.98) and was second in the 100 hurdles (14.19) and third in the long jump (17-10.5)

Friday’s state action will include 2A and 5A along with the wheelchair division.

Rudder junior Nate Figgers along with Lubbock Monterey senior Steven Runels both cleared 6-10 to win their 5A regional meets. Brenham senior Eric Hemphill had the best regional time in the 400 (47.50). Hemphill was second in the 400 last year at state in 47.45, trailing Manvel’s Adam Mason (47.43), who graduated.

In 2A, Centerville sophomore Andrew Newman, junior Brett Wagon, sophomore Cade Smith and senior Kasen Jeitz ran a regional-best 3:22.71 in the boys 4x400 relay at regionals. Centerville was second last year at state in the 4x400 in 3:26.25, trailing Refugio (3:25.88).

Jeitz also had the second-best regional time in the 400 (49.08). Hearne’s Jabari Dunn had the second-best time in the 200 (22.23).

A&M Consolidated junior Maria Ireland returns to state in a trio of events in the wheelchair division. Ireland finished third in the shot put last year (16-6.5) and sixth in the 100 (25.53) and 400 (1:26.97).

The UIL championships will end Saturday with Class A and 6A.

In 6A, Bryan sophomore Tyson Turner cleared 6-8 at regionals. He’s one of five in the field who cleared at least that mark at regionals.

Brazos Valley State Track & Field Entrants

Here are the Brazos Valley entries for the UIL State Track Meet this week at Austin’s Mike A. Myers Stadium. Regional performances are included with where that ranks statewide. Class 3A and 4A will compete Thursday; 2A and 5A along with the wheelchair division will compete Friday; and Class A and 6A will compete Saturday.

CLASS 6A

Boys

High jump — Tyson Turner, Bryan, soph., 6-8 (t-3rd)

CLASS 5A

Girls

300 hurdles — Layni Kaase, College Station, fr., 44.75 (9th)

Discus — Ana De La Garza, College Station, sr., 127-10 (8th)

High jump — Kelsey Slater, College Station, jr., 5-4 (9th)

3,200 — Maddie Jones, College Station, jr., 11:17.01 (6th)

100 — Elnita Green, College Station, jr., 11.59 (2nd)

200 — Green, College Station, 24.32 (6th)

1,600 — Jones, College Station, 5:03 (7th)

Boys

Triple jump — Munzir Sharif, College Station, sr., 47-11 (t-3rd)

High jump — Nate Figgers, Rudder, jr., 6-10 (t-1st)

400 — Hemphill, Brenham, sr., 47.50 (1st)

4x400 — Brenham: La’Tre Bonner, jr.; Savion Ragston, jr.; Amir Johnson, sr.; Hemphill, Saif Mohammad, soph; Jamar Dixon, fr.; 3:17.72 (5th)

CLASS 4A

Boys

4x200 — Madisonville: Blessing Ngene, jr.; Jeramiah Burns, soph.; Lorenzo Johnson, soph.; Devin Wheaton, jr.; Rayce Hudson, jr.; Ronnie Mosley, sr., 1:28.53 (6th)

CLASS 3A

Girls

Pole vault — Hailey Hays, Franklin, sr., 10-0 (9th)

Long jump — Yierra Flemings, Cameron, soph., 19-11 (9th)

Triple jump — Flemings, Cameron, 39-1 (1st)

800 — Madelyn McFadden, Franklin, fr., 2:21.79 (7th)

100 hurdles — Flemings, Cameron, 14.35 (1st)

300 hurdles — Tracer Lopez, Cameron, sr., 39.16 (5th)

200 — Brandi Drake, Cameron 25.28 (8th)

400 — Flemings, Cameron, 57.23 (2nd)

4x100 — Cameron: Brittani Drake, jr.; Brandi Drake; Dayzsha Bradley, fr.; Flemings; Lauren Harris, jr.; Crystal Daniels, fr., 48.65 (4th)

4x200 — Cameron: Brittani Drake, Bradley, Harris Brandi Drake, Daniels, Camryn Ward, soph, 1:44.41 (7th)

4x400 — Cameron: Camryn Ward, soph.; Daniels, Harris, Brittani Drake, Ava Magre, fr.; Bradley, 4:04.48 (9th)

Boys

200 — Tim Grice, Rockdale, fr., 21.85 (2nd)

3,200 — Nathan Evans, Cameron, sr., 10:01.21 (8th)

1,600 — Evans, Cameron, 4:31.88 (8th)

4x100 — Franklin: Bobby Washington, Parker Boyett, Michael Booker, Malcolm Murphy, Deigo Benavides, Synsai Kizzee, 42.54 (4th)

4x200 — Franklin: Benavides, Booker, Boyett, Murphy, Bryson Washington, Jayden Jackson, 1:29.84 (8th)

CLASS 2A

Girls

Triple jump — Jada Johnson, Hearne, jr., 35-6 (8th)

3,200 — Cassidy Bilsing, Normangee, sr., 11:33.48 (1st)

100 — D’Miyah Griffin, Bremond, soph., 12.30 (tied for 3rd)

1,600 — Bilsing, Normangee, 5:24 (1st)

4x100 — Normangee: Christina Witherspoon, soph.; Aubree McAllister, soph.; Addison Hill, sr.; Emily Walker, sr.; Jordan Noack, sr.; Riley de la Garza, jr., 51.03 (9th); Bremond: Josie Swick, sr.; Armiyah Castilleja, fr.; Brittany McGowan, soph.; Griffin, Jolie Swick, fr., 50.24 (3rd)

Boys

Long jump — Izaha Jones, Normangee, sr., 23-6.75 (1st)

400 — Jabari Dunn, Hearne, sr., 50.03 (5th); Kasen Jeitz, Centerville, sr., 49.08 (2nd)

200 — Dunn, Hearne, 22.23 (2nd)

800 — Jeitz, Centerville, 1:59.89 (3rd)

4x100 — Hearne: Justavian Benford, soph.; Damian Gunnels, sr.; Keyshawn Langham, jr.; Dunn; Jabez Johnson, fr.; 42.98 (5th)

4x400 — Centerville: Andrew Newman, soph.; Brett Wagon, jr.; Cade Smith, soph.; Jeitz; James Webb, jr.; Christian Long, soph., 3:22.71 (1st)

CLASS A

Girls

4x100 — Calvert: Carnecia Davis, soph.; Mariyah Wilborn; JerMyssiah Blair, soph.; JerLyssiah Blair, fr.; Yadhira Diaz, fr., 52.51 (7th)

Boys

4x100 — Calvert: Kaiden Bridges, sr.; Michael Thomas Jr., jr.; Giovanni Diaz, jr.; Cohan Thompson, jr.; Antonio Porter, jr.; Kevondre Corona, soph., 44.92 (6th)

300 hurdles — Thompson, Calvert, 40.93 (5th)

WHEELCHAIR

Girls

Shotput — Maria Ireland, A&M Consolidated, jr., 17-6 (2nd)

100 — Ireland, Consol, 21.95 (6th)

400 — Ireland, Consol, 1:26.59 (5th)

