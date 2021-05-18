Normangee boys golf team wins Class 2A state championship

Tuesday’s start was delayed by approximately an hour and 45 minutes with lightning more of a problem than rain, Horne said. When play started, Normangee hit an early speed bump.

“I would say by the end of the third hole we had lost that lead,” Cory Horne said. “But we fought back and had a couple of bounces go our way.”

The four Normangee seniors reached state in 2019, finishing 97 shots behind Goldthwaite.

“They’ve worked really hard. They’re a good group of kids,” Cory Horne said.

Goldthwaite, which also beat Normangee at regionals, was the last obstacle.

“We all just came together,” said Rainer Horne, who will play at Howard Payne. “We started to play like we normally do. Me and my other teammates shaved off some strokes.”

Childress and Rainer Horne were solid with 77s and the other players hit their goals set by Coach Horne on Monday.

Both state championship teams benefit from having the majority of the team live at Hilltop Lakes, Cory Horne said.

“In practice, we are very competitive,” Rainer Horne said. “At practice, we just want to beat everyone.”