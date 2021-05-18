Normangee boys golf team wins Class 2A state championship

KINGSLAND — The Normangee boys golf team closed strong to win the rain-shortened 27-hole Class 2A state championship on Tuesday at Legends Golf Course.
Normangee finished with a 179 in nine holes for a 522 total. The Panthers began the day with a four-stroke lead and held off defending state champ Goldthwaite, which shot 179-526. Goldthwaite had the lead with a few holes left, but the senior-laden Panthers regrouped.
“I was starting to do the math on the last holes,” Normangee coach Cory Horne said. “The last two [players] were coming in, and I figured out that we just needed to get some bogeys, and they ended up getting a bogey and a par.”
Normangee’s Nick Childress shot 41-118 to finish fourth individually. Rainer Horne shot 42-119 to tie for fifth. Normangee’s Denton Young also shot 50-140, followed by sophomore Wyatt Williams (46-149) and David Rumley (52-151).
It was Normangee’s third boys state title, the others coming in 2015 and ’16. The Normangee girls won state last week, also in a rain-shortened 27 holes.
“We like the rain, and we like winning,” Cory Horne said.
The Normangee girls won in a runaway, winning by 44 strokes, but the boys had a much tougher time.
“It was a little stressful today,” Cory Horne said.
Tuesday’s start was delayed by approximately an hour and 45 minutes with lightning more of a problem than rain, Horne said. When play started, Normangee hit an early speed bump.
“I would say by the end of the third hole we had lost that lead,” Cory Horne said. “But we fought back and had a couple of bounces go our way.”
The four Normangee seniors reached state in 2019, finishing 97 shots behind Goldthwaite.
“They’ve worked really hard. They’re a good group of kids,” Cory Horne said.
Goldthwaite, which also beat Normangee at regionals, was the last obstacle.
“We all just came together,” said Rainer Horne, who will play at Howard Payne. “We started to play like we normally do. Me and my other teammates shaved off some strokes.”
Childress and Rainer Horne were solid with 77s and the other players hit their goals set by Coach Horne on Monday.
Both state championship teams benefit from having the majority of the team live at Hilltop Lakes, Cory Horne said.
“In practice, we are very competitive,” Rainer Horne said. “At practice, we just want to beat everyone.”
That mindset made the girls and boys state champions.
“It’s been a wild two weeks here,” Coach Horne said. “It’s been fun.”