Normangee boys basketball program retires Joseph Jones' number

“It’s just a unique opportunity,” Normangee superintendent Mark Ruffin said. “It’s a special moment for him and his family. Normangee ISD is the center of Normangee, Texas, so it extends way beyond his immediate family. This community watched him grow up. They were invested in his successes and feel a part of those, so I think it’s a special moment for that reason. It wasn’t just the immediate family, because of Normangee the way they are, they support their children. They’ve been with him along the way. So it’s just a nice time to sit back and acknowledge that and allow him to have that light and that recognition that he deserves.”

Jones’ No. 30 was retired after the school’s girls game against Snook and prior to the boys game.

“I don’t have much to say,” said Jones, who was behind the microphone for just a minute, but others gladly bragged on his accomplishments.

A video of Jones’ introduction at his induction into the A&M Hall of Fame three years ago was warmly received.