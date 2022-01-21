Normangee boys basketball program retires Joseph Jones' number

Normangee touts itself as the deerest place in Texas, and few are dearer to the community than Joseph Jones, the town’s favorite son for the last two decades.
The community paid tribute to Jones on Friday night by retiring his number 30 worn with the boys basketball team.
“I want to say thank you to everybody that had a hand in making this day happen,” Jones said. “This has always been a dream of mine to have my jersey raised up in the gym. Normangee has always been my place, my home, my heart, no matter where I’ve been in the world. I’ve always told people I’m from Normangee, Texas.”
Jones led the boys basketball team to the 2004 Class A Division I state title by beating Morton in overtime then added the Texas Cup by topping Class A Division II champion Lenorah Grady. The 6-foot-9 Jones had a stellar collegiate career at Texas A&M, helping the Aggies to a 95-37 record with a National Invitation Tournament appearance and three NCAA tournament trips. Jones has been playing professionally since 2008. He’s currently with the Santeros de Aguada in Puerto Rico, helping that team win the 2019 championship of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional — a first-tier pro men’s league in Puerto Rico.
The Normangee school board of trustees voted unanimously to honor Jones for his accomplishments on and off the court.
“It’s just a unique opportunity,” Normangee superintendent Mark Ruffin said. “It’s a special moment for him and his family. Normangee ISD is the center of Normangee, Texas, so it extends way beyond his immediate family. This community watched him grow up. They were invested in his successes and feel a part of those, so I think it’s a special moment for that reason. It wasn’t just the immediate family, because of Normangee the way they are, they support their children. They’ve been with him along the way. So it’s just a nice time to sit back and acknowledge that and allow him to have that light and that recognition that he deserves.”
Jones’ No. 30 was retired after the school’s girls game against Snook and prior to the boys game.
“I don’t have much to say,” said Jones, who was behind the microphone for just a minute, but others gladly bragged on his accomplishments.
A video of Jones’ introduction at his induction into the A&M Hall of Fame three years ago was warmly received.
“Joe was the type of player that he made those around him better,” said former A&M player Barry Davis, who was the program’s director of student-athlete development when Jones played for the Aggies. “Some people get better because of someone else. Well, Joe helped make everybody better. He made the team better. Things that hadn’t been accomplished before at Texas A&M in basketball started happening when Joe Jones came in.”
Jones helped A&M make the NCAA tournament for the first time in 19 years. His name is littered throughout the Aggie record book. His 1,679 career points ranks third and his 843 rebounds rank sixth. He’s second in free throws (480) and games (132) and seventh in field goals (588) and blocked shots (96).
Davis said if Jones hadn’t been so unselfish, he’d have been the leading scorer in school history or he might have left after his sophomore or junior season to play professionally. But Jones was a great teammate first. It became a tradition at home games to announce Jones as the last starter with the public address announcer saying, “And now, the Pride of Normangee, Joe Jones.”
Davis said it still brings chills when he hears that.
“That’s because everybody felt like it was time to go play. It was time to go win,” Davis said.
Jones capped his high school career by scoring 21 points against Morton with 17 rebounds and five blocked shots. He added 18 points, 20 rebounds and four blocked shots against Grady.
“Joe’s focus was the scoreboard, not the scorebook,” said former Normangee boys basketball coach Alan Andrus, who was unable to attend but had his remarks read by Ruffin. “His ability to make players better and players accountable paid off in the state championship game when we faced a team with two Division I players.”
Andrus said first and foremost Joe prioritized faith, family and friends. Andrus said for Jones, academics were just as important as basketball.
“One late Sunday night I remember visiting with him at college while he was in the library studying for upcoming exams,” Andrus said. “I also remember when in high school dropping him off at home on a Saturday night and he told me he couldn’t got out because he had homework to turn in on Monday. Joe was indeed a true student-athlete.”
Jones made the All-Big 12 academic team while at A&M. Jones’ No. 30 jersey, much like him, will be hard to miss. It’s mounted on a 4-foot by 6-foot frame underneath the scoreboard.
Jones said the people are what make Normangee so special.
“It’s always been a great community to be part of,” he said.
Especially so when he was playing.
“Everywhere we went my last three years of school, our fans and family members traveled with us and supported us each and every game,” Jones said. “So every game we had on the road felt like a home game.”
Jones is the first player in any sport at Normangee High School to have his number retired. Athletics director Keith Sitton said the movement to make it happen started a couple of years ago, but it was put on hold because of COVID-19.
“I think everybody thinks that’s something that needed to happen, and I think that’s something that we feel should have happened a number of years ago,” Sitton said. “I’m just glad we’re getting it done. We’re thrilled for Joseph. He’s a great ambassador for Normangee, and he’s a great representative to show our kids about where you start at and where you finish and how that works.”
Along with still playing, the 35-year-old Jones is an assistant coach at Tarleton State under Billy Gillispie, who was his head coach at A&M.
“Joe is one of the best human beings I have ever met,” Gillispie said on the school’s website. “He started every game I coached at Texas A&M and was a great leader from his very first day as a first-year player. He was one of the smartest players I ever coaches. His spirit towards team and life is unmatched. All Joe ever wanted to do was prepare and win.”
NOTES — Snook won the boys basketball game 49-48.
Snook 49, Normangee 48
SNOOK (9-14, 2-1 in 26-2A)
NORMANGEE (9-12, 2-1 in 26-2A) — Izaha Jones 24, Jacob Ray 6, Spencer Yellott 6, Brody Swearingen 4, Dalton Stewart 3, Dallas Jones 2.
Snook;13;11;10;15;—;49