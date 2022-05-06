No. 9 Bryan baseball team falls to Waxahachie in Game 1 of bi-district series

The ninth-ranked Bryan baseball team had playoff jitters, and Waxahachie took advantage with an explosive first inning that powered the Indians to a 6-0 victory in Game 1 of the best-of-3 Class 6A bi-district series at Viking Field on Friday night.

Waxahachie’s booming offense was complimented by left-handed pitcher Jared Thomas, who threw his second consecutive no-hitter. The Texas recruit struck out 10 and walked four batters, while stranding two.

“When you get into the playoffs, you’re going to see guys like [Thomas],” Bryan head coach James Dillard said. “We’ll figure out a new game plan tonight and see how we attack it tomorrow.”

Bryan (21-3) made its first playoff appearance since 2017, and the Vikings struggled on the big stage as Waxahachie, the No. 4 seed from District 11-6A, built a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

The Indians (15-11-1) loaded the bases with the top of their lineup on a single, Bryan error and a walk. Viking sophomore starter Rylan Hill was on the brink of getting his first out against Caleb Perry, but Perry hit a single to left field on 0-2 count to score Thomas and Jacob Cruz. Chase Pope’s grounder to second then brought in Zach Pearrow for a 3-0 lead.

Hill regained his composure and got out of the frame with back-to-back strikeouts but not before allowing a fourth run to score on a wild pitch.

“We had some nerves in the first inning,” Dillard said. “For the longest time, they had four runs on two hits. They bunted the ball back to us [and] we didn’t make a play on that. Then to their credit, they got a single, and we walked a few guys that we normally don’t do.”

Hill left the game after suffering a left arm injury while warming up for the third inning. Dillard said after the game that the severity of Hill’s injury is still unknown.

Junior Kaleb Gott was called to the mound after pitching in just nine games this season. Gott allowed just two hits but no runs through the top of the sixth. He was relieved by Avery Wenzel in the seventh to keep him available for Saturday.

“Kaleb coming in and shut the door and putting zeros up there gave us a shot,” Dillard said. “That was huge.”

While Gott kept Bryan in the game, the Vikings couldn’t find any rhythm at the plate.

With the game on the line in the seventh, they put together their best scoring chance as Kyle Turner and Mason Ruiz drew walks with one. But Thomas wasn’t ready to let go of his no-hitter and struck out the next two batters to end the game as he was flooded by his teammates and coaches.

“We’re not built to come back from four or five runs down,” Dillard said. “We’re a team that likes to steal bases and play little small ball and things like that. When you get down that many runs early, it’s hard. It’s hard if your offense isn’t used to doing that.”

Wenzel struck out two batters and walked one to open the seventh but got in a jam when Joel Jurkash and Thomas drew walks to set up Cruz’s two-out single to left field for a 6-0 lead. Wenzel forced a groundout to end the frame.

The Vikings will look to bounce back at 2 p.m. Saturday in Game 2 at Richards Park in Waxahachie. Game 3 will follow 30 minutes after if Bryan wins. Dillard said Ruiz will start the first game. Ruiz, a senior and Texas A&M signee, has been lights out for Bryan this season.

“You tip your hat to [Thomas]. He was really good tonight,” Dillard said. “He did well, but we have to flush it. We’ve got short-term memory. We don’t have to wait a week like football or a couple of days like basketball. We get to turn around. We’ll get on the bus in the morning and go play seven innings in Waxahachie and see what happens.”

Waxahachie 6, Bryan 0

Waxahachie;400;000;2;—;6;5;0

Bryan;000;000;0;—;0;0;1

W — Jared Thomas. L — Rylan Hill.

Next: Bryan at Waxahachie, 2 p.m. Saturday

