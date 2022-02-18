 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 7 Bryan splits two games at local tournament
0 Comments

No. 7 Bryan splits two games at local tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The seventh-ranked Bryan softball team lost to Pasadena Memorial 14-4 and beat San Antonio Clark 6-3 on Friday in the NFCA Leadoff Classic at Lady Viking Field.

Bryan’s Makayla Marquez went 1 for 2 with a walk, two steals and two runs scored against Pasadena Memorial, while Maci Ramirez had a double and two RBIs.

Martha Alvarado (2-0) earned the win in the circle against San Antonio Clark, while Marquez and Ailee Freeman each went 3 for 3 at the plate. Freeman had a double, RBI, steal and three runs, and Marquez stole three bases and scored a run.

The Lady Vikings (4-1) will play two more games in the tournament Saturday, hosting San Antonio Southwest at 10 a.m. and Southlake Carroll at noon.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert