No. 7 Bryan splits two games at local tournament

The seventh-ranked Bryan softball team lost to Pasadena Memorial 14-4 and beat San Antonio Clark 6-3 on Friday in the NFCA Leadoff Classic at Lady Viking Field.

Bryan’s Makayla Marquez went 1 for 2 with a walk, two steals and two runs scored against Pasadena Memorial, while Maci Ramirez had a double and two RBIs.

Martha Alvarado (2-0) earned the win in the circle against San Antonio Clark, while Marquez and Ailee Freeman each went 3 for 3 at the plate. Freeman had a double, RBI, steal and three runs, and Marquez stole three bases and scored a run.

The Lady Vikings (4-1) will play two more games in the tournament Saturday, hosting San Antonio Southwest at 10 a.m. and Southlake Carroll at noon.