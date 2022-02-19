 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 7 Bryan softball team wraps up NFCA Classic with two more victories
No. 7 Bryan softball team wraps up NFCA Classic with two more victories

The seventh-ranked Bryan softball team beat San Antonio Southwest 10-7 and Southlake Carroll 3-2 on Saturday to wrap up play at the NFCA Leadoff Classic at Lady Viking Field.

Alexis Rodriguez, Kylie Herandez and Faith Eppers each had two hits for Bryan (6-1) against San Antonio Southwest. Eppers tripled twice and had an RBI and two runs, while Hernandez doubled, drove in three runs and stole a base, and Rodriguez scored twice and stole two bases. Brooke Scott (2-1) earned the victory in the circle.

Against Southlake Carroll, Kylie Hernandez went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and drove in Makayla Hernandez in the bottom of the seventh inning for the game-winning run. Rodriguez went 2 for 4, and Eppers had a double and RBI. Martha Alvarado (3-0) earned her third straight victory in the circle as the Lady Vikings went 5-1 at the tournament.

