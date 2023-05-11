CALDWELL — Firepower carried the sixth-ranked Georgetown softball team to a 2-0 victory over the College Station Lady Cougars in the opener of their Class 5A best-of-3 regional quarterfinal series on Thursday night.

Georgetown’s Isabella Torres, a Florida State signee, and Samantha Swan, a Pittsburgh signee, both hit solo home runs in the fourth inning to break up a pitchers’ duel. That was more than enough support for Georgetown junior Cambree Creager to get the best of College Station’s Gracie Ream in a battle of right-handers.

Creager, who is an Arizona State pledge, struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter. She allowed three hits, all singles. She retired 15 straight at one point. College Station junior Bryce Clendenin ended the drought with a one-out single in the seventh to give College Station hope, but the next two batters flew out.

Game 2 will be at 5 p.m. Friday back at Lady Hornet Softball Field. Game 3 will follow if necessary.

Creager was one of seven starters in Thursday’s game who also started for Georgetown (34-4) in last year’s state championship loss to Montgomery Lake Creek, which was the unbeaten champion this year of District 21-5A with the Lady Cougars (26-10-1) runners-up.

Creager (13-1) was efficient and had only a trio of three-ball counts.

“She worked ahead in counts and used the zone the best she could,” Georgetown coach Melissa Hall said.

College Station’s best scoring chance came in the first when Chloe Ream opened the game with a single and took second on a sacrifice bunt by fellow sophomore Mia Wiggins. But Creager struck out the next two batters. The Lady Cougars got another runner to second base in the second inning on a one-out single by freshman Aubrey Litton and a passed ball with two outs, but Creager leaned on her riseball for another strikeout.

“She’s as good as advertised,” College Station coach Vinnie Carreon said. “I think if we come through with a couple hits there, then maybe we get to her a little bit and we get settled in. But once she got through those two innings without any runs, she just settled in and started mowing us down, and we watched too many third strikes early.”

Gracie Ream (22-5) more than held her own in the duel, facing the minimum through three innings with four strikeouts and a nifty double play started by second baseman Clendenin.

But in the fourth, Torres hit her 12th homer of the season and one out later Swan hit her 13th.

“We were just trying to hunt good pitches,” Hall said. “We knew the pitcher had a change-up, so we were just trying to battle the change-up and drive the hard pitches.”

Torres took an outside riseball the opposite way, getting it into the breeze blowing out to left field.

“That kid’s a really good ballplayer, and honestly, that was a good pitch, a good piece of hitting,” Carreon said.

Swan drilled a mistake pitch up in the zone that needed no help from the wind.

“I think that’s one pitch Gracie would like to have had back, but the kid was able to drive it out of the ballpark,” Carreon said. “That was all the damage they did. Gracie pitched a great game.”

Gracie Ream allowed five hits, striking out 10 and walking one.

College Station could have had a few more hits, but Georgetown played great defense.

Sophomore left fielder Macie McLellan made a diving catch and second baseman Swan ranged far to the right to throw out a batter during Creager’s string of retiring 15 straight batters. Sophomore center fielder Rainey Kunz, who is pledged to Tarleton State, made a diving catch after Clendenin’s seventh-inning single.

Georgetown had a huge edge in experience and talent. Most of its starters also played on the 2021 team that lost in the state semifinals. Georgetown has three senior starters who have signed including catcher Kennedy Miller with Arkansas. The Lady Eagles also have four players who have committed to sign with colleges — junior third baseman/pitcher Madison Hartley (Houston), junior first baseman Jordan Credeur (Michigan State), Kunz and Creager.

Every player for College Station was making her first regional quarterfinal appearance. The Lady Cougars, who didn’t start a senior, missed the playoffs the last two seasons.

Georgetown 2, College Station 0

College Station;000;000;0—;0;3;0

Georgetown;000;200;0—;2;5;0

Gracie Ream and Chloe Ream; Cambree Creager and Kennedy Miller.

W — Creager (13-1). L — Ream (22-5).

HRs — Isabella Torres (12), Samantha Swan (13)

Leading hitters — COLLEGE STATION: Chloe Ream 1-3, Bryce Clendenin 1-3, Aubrey Litton 1-3; GEORGETOWN: Madison Hartley 2-3, 2B

