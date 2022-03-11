No. 5 Mumford boys basketball team falls to No. 1 Lipan in Class 2A state semifinals

SAN ANTONIO — The fifth-ranked Mumford boys basketball team knew the uphill battle it would face Friday morning, but that didn’t make the climb any easier.

Top-ranked Lipan (39-0) used a dominating second half and took advantage of crucial runs to pull away from the scrappy Mustangs for a 58-40 victory in the Class 2A state semifinals at the Alamodome.

“They are who we thought they were,” Mumford head coach Aubrie King said. “They were as good as advertised. They’re not real flashy. They’re not going to come out and blitz you. It’s just a slow burn.”

The Indians are now looking for their third state title in five years and will face a rematch with Clarendon (29-2) in the championship at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Clarendon beat Lipan in last year’s state semifinals and topped La Rue La Poynor 69-60 on Friday to advance.

“The main thing we talked about before the game was to make sure we play Lipan basketball,” Lipan head coach Brent Gaylor said. “Get after it defensively, play unselfish and play smart. ...They played well and found a way to win one more.”

Lipan took a slim 29-22 lead into halftime then heated up in the second half as the Indians fought off a Mumford (31-8) comeback in the third with a 11-6 run that took up the final 5 minutes, 38 seconds of the period.

Desmond Gamble and Edgar Fernandez knocked down two 3s early to get Mumford within 33-28, but the Indians found success in the paint and went 5 for 11 during their run with three different players scoring.

Mumford scored almost all of its points on second-chance shots in the third, but there were no chances left for the Mustangs in the final quarter.

“They shoot the ball extremely well, and fortunately for us some of those shots didn’t go in,” Gaylor said. “I’d like to think a lot of that was our defense.”

The Indians outrebounded the Mustangs 36-23, while holding all but two Mumford players to single digits in scoring. Lipan pointed much of its defensive effort to slowing down Mumford starting guard Ruben Sustaita.

Sustaita still managed to help out in other ways, finishing with three rebounds, an assist and a steal, but he did not score.

“I think that helped us a lot, especially in the third quarter,” Gaylor said of containing Sustaita. “Cole [Reynolds asked], ‘Coach, are we guarding the same way?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, we don’t want to see one go in early.’”

Lipan opened the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run to grab a 52-34 lead. Gamble broke the streak with a 3 from the top arc, but the Mustangs struggled to get their other shots to fall, while also trying to contain Lipan, which later went on a 6-0 run for a 58-37 lead. Mumford’s Henry Jones III added another 3 before the final buzzer sounded.

“We didn’t box out,” Gamble said. “They kept getting second-chance points. Coach stresses all the time that that’s one of our weaknesses.”

The Indians’ Garrett Smith had game-highs with 23 points and nine rebounds, while Tripp Phillips had 17 points and four rebounds, and Cody Harwell added 10 points and eight rebounds.

“We got some great kids that go in there and play hard,” Gaylor said. “They know their role. We don’t have one guy doing more than he’s supposed to.”

Mumford stayed close in the first half. Bryson Rodriguez scored back-to-back baskets in the first quarter with one coming off a steal to get the Mustangs within 9-8. They had their best showing in the second quarter, going 6 for 13 from the field for a 46.2% shooting percentage.

“[We wanted] to keep shooting, because eventually they’re going to fall percentagewise,” Rodriguez said. “... We stuck to our plan that we had originally and gave it our best shot.”

Gamble tied the game at 17 on a 3-pointer with 5:39 left in the second quarter following baskets from teammates LeAnthony Dykes, Jones III and Rodriguez. But the Indians took over from there, using a 12-5 run to take a seven-point lead into halftime.

“I’m proud of my guys,” King said. “I think we gave them a run early, but they were the better team today. I’m not sure there is much we could have changed to change the outcome of the game.”

The Mustangs will graduate five seniors this year, including Gamble, Jones III, Sustaita, Rodriguez and Caleb Evans. Friday marked Mumford’s first state appearance since winning the Class A Division I title in 2014 with King on the roster.

“I’m not going to have any regrets at the end of this season,” King said. “I know for sure that this team peaked at the right time and absolutely maxed out on our potential.”

“It’s a dream come true to make it to state,” Jones III said, while thanking the Mumford community for its support. “We dreamed about it every since we were in fifth grade, so we can’t believe that we made it here.”

• NOTES — Lipan won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018 in Class A.

Lipan 58, Mumford 40

MUMFORD (31-8) — Desmond Gamble 13, Henry Jones III 11, Edgar Fernandez 8, Bryson Rodriguez 6, LeAnthony Dykes 2.

LIPAN (39-0) — Garrett Smith 23, Tripp Phillips 17, Cody Harwell 10, Reese Cook 4, Cole Reynolds 2, Tate Branson 2.

Highlights: LIPAN: Smith nine rebounds; Harwell eight rebounds, steal. MUMFORD: Rodriguez five rebounds, two steals, assist; Gamble three assists, two blocks; Jones III three assists.

Mumford;8;14;12;6;—;40

Lipan;9;20;15;14;—;58

Next: Lipan vs. Clarendon (30-2), Class 2A state championship, Alamodome, San Antonio, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

