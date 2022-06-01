No. 5 Centerville baseball team breaking the mold with run to Region III championship

As the Centerville baseball team left the field after its regional quarterfinal loss to Alto last year, head coach Demond Denman made sure the Tigers understood the job wasn’t finished even if the season was.

“I told them I don’t want to come back this year and start at square one,” the longtime coach said. “I want to start where we were as a third-round team and work from there and get better from there.”

Forward thinking helped catapult Centerville into the best season in program history.

“I’ve been preaching it all year no matter if it’s a tournament game or a district game or whatever,” Denman said. “We should always have it in our mind that we want to try to be one of the best teams in the region if not the state.”

The fifth-ranked Tigers (28-4) will fight for a spot in next week’s UIL state baseball tournament in a best-of-3 Class 2A Region III championship series against eighth-ranked Garrison (29-7) at the Lufkin Panther Baseball Complex. The teams will play Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. each night then at 2 p.m. Saturday if necessary.

The winner will advance to the state semifinals set for June 8 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

Centerville advanced to the regional quarterfinals last year for the first time since 2015 and finished with a 22-6 overall record. That team graduated just three seniors and had seven key players return this year, including veterans Kasen Jeitz, Sully Hill, James Bodine and Evan Newbauer. The Tigers also brought back sophomore Halston French and juniors Cameron Pate and Cooper Fisher.

“Our team is really closely bonded,” Jeitz said. “We all get along really well, and I think that has been the key part. This year, we’ve all just pretty much stuck together. When we get to practice, we have a little fun, but we also know that we’ve got to put in the work. We want to have the results.”

The behind-the-scenes work has shown on the diamond.

The Tigers started the season ranked in the top 15 and went undefeated in District 21-2A. Centerville fell to Shelbyville 14-2 in Game 2 of the area series but bounced back to win 3-2 in Game 3. The Tigers then swept Alto and Rivercrest in the next two rounds to reach the regional finals.

Denman credits last year’s playoff run for preparing the team for this year’s tough moments in the postseason.

“It makes a difference,” he said. “Having a group of leaders, it makes a difference. It helps as far as situational baseball. They don’t get too nervous, because all the situations we come up against they’ve been there before.”

Centerville has relied on several pitchers this season, including primary starters Hill and Bodine. Pate, Jeitz and Newbauer help lead the bullpen. The quintet made the all-district first team last year with Pate earning newcomer of the year honors and Jeitz being named defensive MVP.

“We have several guys that we feel confident about putting up there. It’s a good position to be in,” Denman said.

The Tigers’ offense also has been potent in the playoffs.

“We have a solid hitting group,” Denman said. “As a coach I like for it to be everything. I like it to be the pitching, the defense, the hitting ... to make it all come together.”

The Tigers will have another stiff test against Garrison, which is looking for a repeat trip to the state tournament after reaching the finals last season in the program’s first appearance. The Bulldogs lost to New Deal 7-2 for the 2A title.

“They do a heck of a job,” Denman said. “They got some great kids. They made a run to state last year, and they’re looking to do it again. We’ve got to try to stop that.”

