No. 4 Franklin opens regional semifinal series with 2-0 win over No. 7 Central Heights

LUFKIN — The fourth-ranked Franklin baseball team made sure its business trip to the Lufkin Panther Baseball Complex was productive.

The Lions earned a program-record 30th victory of the season with a no-frills, 2-0 win over No. 7 Nacogdoches Central Heights to open the Class 3A regional semifinals Thursday night. The best-of-3 series will continue with Game 2 at noon Saturday in Madisonville. Game 3 will follow if Central Heights wins.

“I’m proud of them for the win, but the job’s not finished,” Franklin head coach Matt Anderson said. “We’ve got to go to work on Saturday, and [Central Heights] is a great team. They’ve been here before, so we’ve got to come ready to battle.”

It didn’t take long for Franklin (30-4) to get to Central Heights starter Bryce Payne as the Lions sent six batters to the plate in a productive first inning.

Leadoff hitter and starting pitcher Josh Atomanczyk reached on a fielding error to open the game, and Colby Smith hit a single to right field. Cort Lowry then singled to left to bring in Atomanczyk for a 1-0 lead.

“We’ve done a good job the past few weeks putting pressure early, putting up numbers early,” Anderson said. “We found a way to scratch a few runs there at the beginning, and with Josh on the mound, all it takes is a couple, because he does a great job for us and has all year.”

The Lions showed off their speed in the second inning. No. 7-hole hitter Charlie Scarpinato beat the throw to first on a ground ball to open the inning but was later tagged out on a fielder’s choice, which put teammate Blake Autrey on base. Autrey advanced to third on an infield single by Parker Boyett and took third on a flyout by Atomanczyk.

Boyett then got caught in a rundown between first and second after a 1-2 pitch to Smith. Payne hesitated before throwing the ball to second. The ball came out of the infielder’s glove and allowed Boyett to slide into second safely, while Autrey raced home for a 2-0 Franklin lead.

“We work on those things weekly in practice whether it’s offensively or defensively, and it proved be a huge thing for us tonight,” Anderson said. “It was really nice to get that run across.”

Atomanczyk, a sophomore, threw a complete game shutout while allowing five hits and striking out five on 93 pitches.

“He does that every single time,” Anderson said. “Every time he’s on the mound ... everyone is extremely confident that he’s going to get the job done and we’re going to play well behind him.”

Franklin did just that, shutting out Central Heights while stranding five baserunners on Thursday. The Blue Devils (27-6) had their best scoring chance in the bottom of the sixth after Cade York and Jackson Glymph each singled to center field with one out. Franklin, who got the first out on an athletic play by third baseman Eric Gomez, shut down the comeback attempt by getting the last two outs of the inning on a line drive to second base and a strikeout from Atomanczyk.

The Lions ended the game by forcing a fly out on a full count, a strikeout and a ground out in the seventh.

“I love it,” Atomanczyk said of Franklin’s defense. “My guys in the outfield were running everything down. Every time [Central Heights] hit a ground ball, I knew it was automatic. When you’re up there with that kind of confidence in your defense, it just makes it a lot easier.”

Scarpinato led Franklin at the plate, going 2 for 3. Parker Boyett went 1 for 1, while Dylan Rhoden went 1 for 3, and Smith and Lowry each went 1 for 4.

“We’ve known since the start that this is a special group,” Atomanczyk said. “We just know that we got to work for it. Each day is a grind. We’re trying to take it a day at a time.”

Central Heights’ Glymph and York each went 2 for 3 at the plate, while Mitchell Ashley went 1 for 2.

Payne pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven while allowing two walks and six hits on 108 pitches. Jackson Mills got the final out in relief for Central Heights, allowing one hit.

Franklin 2, Central Heights 0

Franklin;110;000;0;—;2;6;0

Central Heights;000;000;0;—;0;5;2

W — Atomancyzk. L — Payne.

Next: Game 2 in Madisonville, noon Saturday; Game 3 to follow if needed

