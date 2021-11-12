No. 4 College Station volleyball team wins five-set thriller over Fulshear in regional semifinals

“I had a lot of trust in my team, and I knew that we were going to compete,” Maxwell said.

De La Garza, who finished with a team-high 18 kills, added that having success at the net “was really a momentum shift for us because as we started to get more kills, we were like, OK, we got this, we can keep pushing.”

Madison Kimes had nine kills for College Station, while Maxwell finished with eight and Riley Newton six. Emma Deegear and Emery Goerig added four and three kills, respectively.

“When Fulshear had the speed and when they were in control was when we weren’t being offensively aggressive,” Street said. “We were tipping more than we were attacking, so that’s something we talked about between the fourth and fifth sets.”

Being aggressive at the net helped College Station rally from a 10-4 deficit in the first set. Once College Station retook the lead, Fulshear tied the set four more times with outside hitters Brielle and Bailey Warren leading the Lady Charger offense. But De La Garza helped the Lady Cougars pull away with three kills for a 23-21 lead, and they earned the final two points on Fulshear errors.