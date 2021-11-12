No. 4 College Station volleyball team wins five-set thriller over Fulshear in regional semifinals

HOUSTON — When the final whistle blew, the fourth-ranked College Station volleyball team let out a sigh of relief.
The Lady Cougars (39-3) beat last season’s state runner-up Houston Fulshear 25-22, 15-25, 25-21, 18-25, 15-7 in the Class 5A Region III semifinals on Friday night at Delmar Fieldhouse.
College Station prevailed in the dramatic rematch after Fulshear swept the Lady Cougars 3-0 in last year’s regional finals to clinch its ticket to state.
“Anytime you get knocked out by anybody, you want to come back stronger the next year,” College Station head coach Kacie Street said. “It wouldn’t matter who it was. I know it felt good, and the girls are excited about it.”
College Station will now get its chance to compete in the regional finals, this time against Manvel (36-11) at 1 p.m. Saturday with the winner earning a spot in the state tournament next week. Manvel beat Pflugerville Hendrickson 20-25, 26-24, 27-25, 25-15 on Friday.
College Station and Fulshear’s high-tempo offenses created a point-for-point match and had the fans at the edge of their seats during the win-or-go-home fifth set. The Lady Cougars jumped to a 7-3 lead with five points coming from Fulshear (36-14) errors at the net and service line.
College Station grabbed two more points on kills by Ana De La Garza and Reese Maxwell that forced the Lady Chargers to take its second timeout of the set. But the momentum stayed with the Lady Cougars after the break, and they controlled the net, using four more kills from De La Garza and Maxwell to grab a 14-7 lead before securing the win on a Fulshear error.
“I had a lot of trust in my team, and I knew that we were going to compete,” Maxwell said.
De La Garza, who finished with a team-high 18 kills, added that having success at the net “was really a momentum shift for us because as we started to get more kills, we were like, OK, we got this, we can keep pushing.”
Madison Kimes had nine kills for College Station, while Maxwell finished with eight and Riley Newton six. Emma Deegear and Emery Goerig added four and three kills, respectively.
“When Fulshear had the speed and when they were in control was when we weren’t being offensively aggressive,” Street said. “We were tipping more than we were attacking, so that’s something we talked about between the fourth and fifth sets.”
Being aggressive at the net helped College Station rally from a 10-4 deficit in the first set. Once College Station retook the lead, Fulshear tied the set four more times with outside hitters Brielle and Bailey Warren leading the Lady Charger offense. But De La Garza helped the Lady Cougars pull away with three kills for a 23-21 lead, and they earned the final two points on Fulshear errors.
The Lady Chargers took the second set by taking advantage of College Station errors. Fulshear went on a 11-0 run for a 15-7 lead thanks to nine errors by the Lady Cougars. Fulshear never trailed from then on, and Street said adjusting to Fulshear’s offense proved crucial after that set.
“Bottom line is you have people who hit that hard, eventually they’re going to get kills on you,” she said. “So that mentality ... you can’t get defeated by it. You make defensive changes, and you hope that it works. I think we did it enough to where we could slow them down a little towards the end.”
College Station’s adjustments paid off in the third set as the Lady Cougars used four kills and six blocks to edge ahead 15-12 and force Fulshear to take a timeout. The teams exchanged points from there until College Station put away the set with four perfectly-placed kills from De La Garza and Maxwell and another Fulshear error.
Fulshear regained control again in the fourth set with Brielle Warren knocking down three straight kills for an 8-4 lead, which the Lady Chargers never relinquished. College Station couldn’t find a rhythm until a 4-0 run later in the set, but Fulshear used a 5-1 run to force a fifth set.
• NOTES — De La Garza and setter Abby Peterek each had 13 digs for College Station, while libero Keira Herron had 12. Darby Nash had seven digs, and Caroline Coyle had five digs and two aces. De La Garza, Newton and Goerig each had two blocks. Emma Deegear had three. Nash had 19 assists, Peterek 17 and Herron eight. ... Senior Brielle Warren and freshman Bailey Warren are the younger sisters of Texas A&M softball player Bre Warren. Bre and Brielle Warren also played volleyball for the Lady Cougars.