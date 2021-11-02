No. 4 College Station volleyball team sweeps New Caney Porter in bi-district playoffs

HUNTSVILLE — New Caney Porter’s defense slowed but couldn’t contain fourth-ranked College Station, and the Lady Cougars earned a 25-11, 25-13, 25-22 victory in the Class 5A bi-district volleyball playoffs Tuesday night at Sam Houston State’s Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum.
College Station (36-3) will face Lockhart (11-14) in the area round on Thursday with a time and location to be announced. Lockhart beat Pflugerville 25-21, 20-25, 15-25, 25-14, 15-7 on Monday to advance.
“It feels good,” College Station middle blocker Emma Deegear said. “It’s good to start off with a sweep, because it’s just keeps our energy going. We lost during our warmup match, so [the win] gave us some momentum.”
The Lady Cougars had to solve a tough Porter defense, which forced them to change their game plan just a few minutes into the first set after College Station gave away four straight points on errors. The restructuring worked as the Lady Cougars went on a 11-2 run led by 6-foot Deegear at the net.
Deegear’s first kill gave the Lady Cougars a 6-5 lead, and they never trailed again. College Station racked up 15 kills in the first set — five from Deegear — and forced six Porter errors to take the 1-0 match lead.
“They do have a really big block, so our game plan was to move around it, pushing away from the block, getting it past their bigger blockers, and it went good,” Deegear said.
College Station head coach Kacie Street said adapting to Porter’s defense took a little time.
“You’re fighting for that balance, trying to spread out your point differential,” Street said about the first-set struggles. “They’re a great blocking team. They’re fast, and they hold the block really well.”
With momentum on their side, the Lady Cougars built a 12-3 lead in the second set thanks to seven straight kills from Deegear, Madison Kimes and Reese Maxwell. The trio finished with a combined 12 kills in the set. Emery Goerig added a block, and Ana De La Garza had three kills.
“Our middle offense is pretty fast with both Emma Deegear and Emery Goerig,” Street said. “If we can get them moving in transition, it’s really hard to handle. They can place the ball incredibly well, and they’re very efficient.”
Porter fought back to get within 14-8, but College Station took a 10-point lead soon after a 5-1 run, which included a stellar kill from Riley Newton after a pancake save from libero Keira Herron and a perfectly-placed set by Abby Peterek. The Lady Cougars finished the second set with a 6-3 run capped by another Deegear kill.
“I thought we came out really aggressive and were executing really well,” Street said.
The Lady Spartans (18-20) tried to forced a fourth set with an improved performance in the third, but the Lady Cougars took advantage of Porter’s mistakes and used solid serving to close out the sweep.
“At first we were kind of timid, which was weird because we’re not usually like that,” Deegear said. “We were up by two sets, so that was kind of odd, but we answered back. We were good.”
Porter took a 7-4 lead on three straight College Station errors. Deegear broke up the run with a kill down the middle, but College Station didn’t take the lead until Darby Nash set Maxwell on the right side for a kill and 12-11 edge. Ava Martindale led the Lady Cougars on the service line during their 5-1 run to retake the lead.
Porter stayed in the set that featured five more ties until two Lady Spartan errors and a kill by Newton put the Lady Cougars up 23-21. Kills from Deegear and De La Garza secured College Station’s last two points and the match.
“If we can put the other team out of system, we’ve done our goal,” Street said. “We’ve got some servers that serve some really tough balls and are able to put it into the [correct] zone.”
Deegear finished with a team-high 13 kills, followed by Kimes and Newton with eight each. De La Garza had six kills, and Maxwell had five. Herron had 13 digs, De La Garza six, Kimes four and Caroline Coyle two. Peterek had 19 assists, and Nash had 17 assists and 10 digs.