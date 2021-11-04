No. 4 College Station volleyball team sweeps Lockhart in Class 5A area playoffs

Adapting at the net helped College Station earn five of its last seven points on kills to finish the first set. The Lady Cougars had 12 kills, and Darby Nash and Peterek combined for nine assists in the frame.

“Tonight was a good game for us. We connected really well,” Peterek said.

From then on, College Station was in control.

The Lady Cougars took advantage of 15 Lady Lion errors with nine coming from the front row in the second set.

College Station built a 12-4 lead with Lockhart’s only points coming from three Lady Cougar errors and a kill. The Lady Cougars pushed their lead to 16-5 with Ava Martindale at the service line, then Ana De La Garza powered the Lady Cougars to a 5-0 run for a 24-6 lead. Another Lockhart error gave College Station the set and 2-0 match lead.

College Station often dominated with its serving, finishing with 11 aces overall.

“Serving opens up the court a lot,” Peterek said. “When they shank a ball, of course we get hype about it. Then if we have a tough serve we’ll get a free ball back, which we can run our offense easier. We can run our middles better, right sides and outsides.”