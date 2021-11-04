No. 4 College Station volleyball team sweeps Lockhart in Class 5A area playoffs

ROCKDALE — The fourth-ranked College Station volleyball team isn’t showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.
The Lady Cougars raced to a 25-13, 25-7, 25-9 victory over Lockhart in the Class 5A area playoffs Thursday night at Rockdale’s Tiger Gym. College Station also swept New Caney Porter on Tuesday in bi-district.
“Anytime you can take care of business and do what you’re supposed to on your side, that’s what we want to be doing,” College Station head coach Kacie Street said. “We want to be playing our game going into the next round.”
The Lady Cougars (37-3) will face the winner of Pflugerville Weiss vs. Montgomery Lake Creek on either Monday or Tuesday in the regional quarterfinals. Weiss and Lake Creek will play at 6 p.m. Friday in Hearne. College Station played Lake Creek twice earlier this season and won each match 2-1.
On Thursday, the Lady Lions (11-15) challenged College Station early in the first set, tying it four times before the Lady Cougars used their high-tempo offense to go on a 5-0 run for a 11-5 lead. Later in the set, Emery Goerig and Reese Maxwell knocked down two kills, and College Station capitalized on four Lockhart net errors to grab a 10-point lead at 17-7.
“We started hitting better zones and switching it up, not killing the ball every time but also doing some roll shots here and there and hitting different zones,” College Station senior setter Abby Peterek said.
Adapting at the net helped College Station earn five of its last seven points on kills to finish the first set. The Lady Cougars had 12 kills, and Darby Nash and Peterek combined for nine assists in the frame.
“Tonight was a good game for us. We connected really well,” Peterek said.
From then on, College Station was in control.
The Lady Cougars took advantage of 15 Lady Lion errors with nine coming from the front row in the second set.
College Station built a 12-4 lead with Lockhart’s only points coming from three Lady Cougar errors and a kill. The Lady Cougars pushed their lead to 16-5 with Ava Martindale at the service line, then Ana De La Garza powered the Lady Cougars to a 5-0 run for a 24-6 lead. Another Lockhart error gave College Station the set and 2-0 match lead.
College Station often dominated with its serving, finishing with 11 aces overall.
“Serving opens up the court a lot,” Peterek said. “When they shank a ball, of course we get hype about it. Then if we have a tough serve we’ll get a free ball back, which we can run our offense easier. We can run our middles better, right sides and outsides.”
College Station took a 5-3 lead in the third set on a kill by Emma Deegear and a block by Madison Kimes. Lockhart got within one point after a College Station error, but the Lady Cougars rattled off seven straight points for a 12-4 lead.
College Station stayed in control the rest of the way and used a 7-0 run to secure the win, which included two aces from Camryn Kimes and a kill each from Madison Kimes and Addison Jennings.
“These guys play so well together, and they read off each other,” Street said. “Even if something doesn’t go exactly right, they’re able to create plays because of the chemistry that they have on the floor, and it’s just really nice to watch them play.”
College Station will get at least one more chance to show off that chemistry, and Peterek said she’s excited to compete against different types of teams as the playoffs continue.
“Whenever [we] play better teams, we play quicker,” she said. “I feel like when we play really quick teams, our connection is better, and we have a more fun because we’re a super athletic team.”
Deegear led College Station with nine kills. Riley Newton had seven, Maxwell five and Ana De La Garza five. Peterek had 14 assists, two kills and eight digs. Nash had 16 assists and 11 digs. Keira Herron had 16 digs, and Caroline Coyle had nine.