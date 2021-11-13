No. 4 College Station volleyball team falls to Manvel 3-2 in Class 5A Region III final

“That was really crucial for us,” Manvel head coach Susan Kennedy said. “[De La Garza] was really hard to stop, and our block finally showed up and that helped. ... It was definitely not our best showing, but that was a good team to be able to beat.”

In the fifth set, Manvel used an 8-0 run with three blocks from Preston and two more kills from Jordan to build a 10-4 lead. College Station fought back and found a rhythm at the net, racking up four kills during a 7-2 run to get within 12-11. But Manvel regained control with back-to-back points on a Lady Cougar error and a block from Amari Jackson before securing the set and match with a kill.

“[It’s] tough to lose in this one, because I know their sights were set on the state tournament, but Manvel played a good game,” Street said. “There were opportunities for us to score where we didn’t, and they were taking them. It’s kind of the way it goes.”

College Station controlled the net to take the first and third sets with Riley Newton and De La Garza combining for 10 kills in the first set, which helped College Station end it on an 8-1 run.