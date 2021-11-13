No. 4 College Station volleyball team falls to Manvel 3-2 in Class 5A Region III final

HOUSTON — The fourth-ranked College Station volleyball team was one point away from making its second trip to the state tournament, but Manvel put up a road block.
The Lady Mavericks beat their second ranked opponent in two days with a fourth-set comeback that led to a 15-25, 25-20, 21-25, 27-25, 15-12 victory over College Station on Saturday afternoon in the Class 5A Region III championship match at Delmar Fieldhouse.
Manvel (37-11) will make its first appearance at state next week against Canyon in the state semifinals. Canyon swept Drippings Springs 25-15, 25-22, 25-18 on Saturday. Manvel beat third-ranked Pflugerville Hendrickson 3-1 on Friday to advance to Saturday’s regional final.
Leading the match 2-1, the Lady Cougars (39-4) took control late in the fourth set on three consecutive Manvel errors and kills from Ana De La Garza and Emery Goerig for a 22-18 lead. But the Lady Mavericks went on a 6-1 run with four points off kills and blocks from Lyric Jordan and Mary-Kate Preston for a 25-24 lead.
“[Manvel’s] blocking presence is very big at the net,” College Station head coach Kacie Street said. “We had erred a lot as far as hitting into the block and gave them a lot of momentum. You could tell anytime they had blocks in a row, that gave them the defensive spark that they needed.”
De La Garza tied the fourth set at 25 with another kill, but a College Station error and an ace from Manvel’s Cassidy Browning gave the Lady Mavericks the set and forced a fifth.
“That was really crucial for us,” Manvel head coach Susan Kennedy said. “[De La Garza] was really hard to stop, and our block finally showed up and that helped. ... It was definitely not our best showing, but that was a good team to be able to beat.”
In the fifth set, Manvel used an 8-0 run with three blocks from Preston and two more kills from Jordan to build a 10-4 lead. College Station fought back and found a rhythm at the net, racking up four kills during a 7-2 run to get within 12-11. But Manvel regained control with back-to-back points on a Lady Cougar error and a block from Amari Jackson before securing the set and match with a kill.
“[It’s] tough to lose in this one, because I know their sights were set on the state tournament, but Manvel played a good game,” Street said. “There were opportunities for us to score where we didn’t, and they were taking them. It’s kind of the way it goes.”
College Station controlled the net to take the first and third sets with Riley Newton and De La Garza combining for 10 kills in the first set, which helped College Station end it on an 8-1 run.
College Station had seven more kills in the third set, but the majority of its points came from Manvel errors at the net. The Lady Cougars took a 20-14 lead on a pass from defensive specialist Caroline Coyle that sailed over the net and landed in the middle of three Manvel players. The Lady Mavericks regrouped for a 5-0 run and later forced a 21-21 tie. But Manvel’s problems at the net continued and three consecutive errors helped College Station secure the set for a 2-1 match lead.
College Station graduates nine seniors from this year’s team, including De La Garza, Madison Kimes, Keira Herron, Coyle, Emma Deegear, Abby Peterek, Goerig, Darby Nash and Reese Maxwell.
“It’s one of the absolute best,” Street said of her senior class. “We have nine seniors coming in, and they have done a phenomenal job building the program, and a lot of the success the last few years is because of them.”
And while the seniors didn’t get to finish their careers at the state tournament, Street seemed no less proud of them and their younger teammates after Saturday’s effort.
“They’re going to play hard 100% of the time,” Street said. “It doesn’t matter what the score is. You just have to play every ball as it is, so that’s a credit to them and their mental toughness and just trying to come out and do the best they can.”
NOTES: De La Garza finished with a team-high 24 kills, followed by Kimes with 12 and Newton with nine. Goerig and Deegear had four kills each, while Maxwell had three and Herron had two. Peterek had 22 assists and 11 digs, while Nash had 26 assists and 13 digs. Herron had a team-high 29 digs, along with four aces and six assists. Coyle had nine digs, Ava Martindale at seven and Kimes had six. Martindale and Coyle also had six aces combined.