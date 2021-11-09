No. 4 College Station volleyball team advances to regional tournament with five-set win

NAVASOTA — The College Station volleyball team has lived by the motto “#Battle” all season, and on Tuesday night the Lady Cougars did just that.
Fourth-ranked College Station beat Montgomery Lake Creek 25-21, 19-25, 25-14, 11-25, 15-10 in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals at a packed Rattler Gym.
“That’s what we knew we had to do,” Lady Cougar head coach Kacie Street said. “For them to actually go in and battle for every single point, I mean, that’s what it’s about. That’s all you can ask.”
The Lady Cougars (38-3) advance to the 5A Region III tournament and will face Houston Fulshear at 5 p.m. Friday at Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston. Fulshear beat Friendswood 25-20, 25-15, 18-25, 25-20 on Monday to advance. The winner of Friday’s game will face either Pflugerville Hendrickson or Manvel in the regional finals at 1 p.m. Saturday.
College Station lost to Fulshear 3-0 in last year’s regional finals.
“We’re working on the momentum, and we’re peaking at the right point,” College Station libero Keira Herron said. “We’re so excited to finally rematch Fulshear.”
Lake Creek (32-9) used good all-around play to dominate the fourth set and force a fifth.
But College Station used a 3-0 run to take a 7-4 lead in the fifth set, forcing Lake Creek to take a timeout.
The Lady Cougars got out of arms’ reach at 13-9 with two kills from Riley Newton and another from Emery Goerig. Moments later, a Lake Creek error and a stellar kill from Madison Kimes secured the final two points for the Lady Cougars, sending their fans into an uproar.
“We executed really well out of serve-receive, so when they can’t get points off of their serve, that’s huge,” Street said. “I think we did a really good job of that.”
It was a back-and-forth affair in the first two sets before College Station and Lake Creek each earned big wins in the third and fourth sets, respectively.
The first set saw five ties as Lake Creek’s defense got the best of College Station’s hitters until the Lady Cougars started to strategically place their kills and used a 5-2 run to take a 21-18 lead off kills from Goerig and Ana De La Garza. Lake Creek tied the set again at 21, but College Station used a 4-0 run to secure the 1-0 match lead with two kills and an ace from Herron over the final flourish.
“Lake Creek’s defense was really scrappy, and they pick up a lot,” Street said. “So it’s really about being smart with location when you’re attacking, not just [attacking].”
The Lady Lions ran away with the second set, building an 18-8 lead with seven points coming off kills and the other 11 from College Station errors. The Lady Cougars fought back but couldn’t find a good rhythm before Lake Creek closed out the set to tie the match 1-1.
Errors became an issue for the Lady Lions in the third set as College Station built a 18-9 lead then later went on a 5-0 run to end the set. The run included three Lake Creek errors, one at the net following a diving save from Caroline Coyle, who landed just inches from the College Station bench.
Coyle, Herron and Ava Martindale led College Station’s defense and combined for 28 digs. De La Garza and setter Abby Peterek added 13 each, while Darby Nash had 12.
“We practice everyday,” Herron said. “We do hard swings at each other. If they get a kill on us, we adapt. We move. We realize what they’re doing and what they’re game plan is, and we just shift with it.”
Despite a 2-1 match lead, the momentum shifted from College Station to Lake Creek in the fourth set as errors put the Lady Cougars in a hole they couldn’t get out of. The Lady Loins took a 19-10 lead on a kill from Anna Ertischek, and junior hitter Payton Woods racked up the final six points with two aces and four kills.
NOTES — College Station’s Emma Deegear, De La Garza and Goerig each had 11 kills, followed by Kimes with 10 and Newton with nine. Peterek had 23 assists and Nash had 18. Kimes also had nine digs, while Deegear had three digs and four blocks. Newton had three blocks, and Herron had nine assists and four aces.