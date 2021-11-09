No. 4 College Station volleyball team advances to regional tournament with five-set win

The Lady Cougars got out of arms’ reach at 13-9 with two kills from Riley Newton and another from Emery Goerig. Moments later, a Lake Creek error and a stellar kill from Madison Kimes secured the final two points for the Lady Cougars, sending their fans into an uproar.

“We executed really well out of serve-receive, so when they can’t get points off of their serve, that’s huge,” Street said. “I think we did a really good job of that.”

It was a back-and-forth affair in the first two sets before College Station and Lake Creek each earned big wins in the third and fourth sets, respectively.

The first set saw five ties as Lake Creek’s defense got the best of College Station’s hitters until the Lady Cougars started to strategically place their kills and used a 5-2 run to take a 21-18 lead off kills from Goerig and Ana De La Garza. Lake Creek tied the set again at 21, but College Station used a 4-0 run to secure the 1-0 match lead with two kills and an ace from Herron over the final flourish.

“Lake Creek’s defense was really scrappy, and they pick up a lot,” Street said. “So it’s really about being smart with location when you’re attacking, not just [attacking].”