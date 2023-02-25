When the clock hit zeroes in the Class 4A Region III girls basketball tournament final, the third-ranked Waco La Vega Lady Pirates skipped the dog pile at center court. Instead, they took their state berth in stride.

After all, La Vega had long since removed any suspense from its game against Madisonville on the way to a 56-34 rout of the Lady Mustangs on Saturday afternoon at Viking Gym.

Eventually the Lady Pirates danced and took pictures with the regional championship trophy. However, La Vega (36-5) hasn’t finished its mission.

The Lady Pirates will play in the 4A state semifinals on Friday afternoon at the Alamodome in San Antonio at a time and against an opponent to be determined.

It’s La Vega’s first trip to state since 2016. The Lady Pirates last won the state championship in 2014, and that’s their aim.

“The expectations are to play two more games,” La Vega coach Marcus Willis said. “We’re happy to be in San Antonio, but we don’t want to just go to San Antonio. We want to go and get two wins.”

That much could’ve been implied by the way La Vega handled its business Saturday.

In the semifinals Friday, the Lady Pirates cleared a huge hurdle by beating Hardin-Jefferson, which had eliminated La Vega from the regional tournament the last two years.

Willis said he knew that would take a lot out of his team emotionally ahead of the regional final vs. Madisonville (33-5). But La Vega did its thing by turning up the intensity in the second quarter.

Regional tournament MVP Kiyleyah Parr grabbed a rebound and put it back with five minutes remaining before half. That started La Vega on a 15-3 run to finish the second quarter.

Lady Pirates guard Kya Mitchell had two of the biggest baskets during the run, a pair of 3-pointers that brought forth roars from the La Vega fans and bench.

Parr drove to the basket for a dipsy-do layup, and sophomore forward Angela Carroll got an inside bucket on an assist from Mitchell as the Lady Pirates staked a 14-point advantage with a little less than two minutes remaining in the second quarter as La Vega took a 31-16 lead into halftime.

To start the third quarter, sophomore guard Alaysia Gude and senior guard Kenzi Mitchell each made fast-break layups on assists from Parr, who said that’s when she really felt La Vega took over the game.

“In big games like this we have to understand that [opponents] come with their all just like we do,” said Parr, a junior point guard. “We have to step it up a notch.”

The Lady Pirates’ lead hit 20 when sophomore forward Solange Loadholt completed a three-point play less than 15 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Carroll scored 11 points to lead La Vega. She also had six rebounds and a couple of key first-half blocks.

“[Carroll] has improved every game,” Willis said. “She stepped up and played some good minutes. We probably wouldn’t have won this game without her. She’s 6-2, so she can really help us against a big team. When we go big, we expect to get some extra blocks. She turned our defense up a little bit.”

Parr finished with eight points, six rebounds and three assists, enough to earn all-tournament honors. Kya Mitchell also had eight points, and Kenzi Mitchell pitched in six points.

La Vega and Fairfield will represent Central Texas at the state tournament next week. Willis said his staff and that of the Lady Eagles encouraged each other back in late-November after La Vega won the nondistrict game between the two powerhouses by three points. They said they would get together in San Antonio.

They weren’t the only ones dreaming of San Antonio and finishing the job.

“Every day we go to practice I look at the state banner and plan to have my name on one,” Parr said.