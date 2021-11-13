 Skip to main content
No. 3 Iola volleyball team advances to regional final in style
LONGVIEW — The third-ranked Iola volleyball team swept Quinlan Boles 25-12, 25-20, 25-10 on Friday in the Class 2A Region III semifinals at Lobo Coliseum.

Jenna McDougald led Iola (41-7) with 20 kills, while Lindsey Gooch had 12 kills and an ace, and Anna Barnett had five kills and two aces. Setter Ava Pointer had two kills and one ace while running the Lady Bulldogs’ nearly flawless attack, and libero Chloe Vaughn played well defensively.

Iola will face second-ranked Beckville (44-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday for the regional championship.

Beckville advanced with a 25-23, 25-20, 25-14 victory over Leon. Emily Sitton led Leon with eight kills and one ace. Caitlyn Crane had seven kills and one block. Lauren Salley had six kills and two aces, and Kaitlyn Kirshner had four kills for the Lady Cougars.

