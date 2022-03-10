No. 3 Graford upsets No. 2 Calvert boys basketball team at Class A state semifinals

SAN ANTONIO — If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.

Third-ranked Graford did just that Thursday morning, using its physical defense to combat the defense-centric second-ranked Calvert boys basketball team for a 32-30 victory in the Class A state semifinals at the Alamodome.

“It was a war,” Graford head coach Jeff Bell said. “We knew it was going to be. We knew it was going to come down to defense. ... It came to fruition today. If we hadn’t guarded today, we would’ve lost.”

The Jackrabbits (36-3) will face top-ranked Texline (33-3) in the championship game at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Texline, the reigning Class A champs, beat Mertzon Irion County 58-42 in the second semifinal Thursday.

Calvert is known for its stingy zone defense, but the Trojans (26-5) met their match in the semifinals as Graford bounced back from a rocky first quarter to take a 29-19 lead and the momentum heading into the fourth quarter.

“Great defensive playing by both teams. Hats off to Graford,” Calvert head coach Michael Thomas said. “They really executed well, held us to our season low in a quarter. That’s stuff we’re used to doing to teams, and they did that to us.”

The Trojans were outscored 22-3 over the second and third quarters as Graford mounted runs of 10-0 and 8-0 to end both periods.

“We had those runs, and we just get excited,” Graford senior forward Trent Lemley said. “I kept thinking we’re not going to give these up, and I think it let us get momentum. Sometimes we do have defensive breakdowns, but we stayed in it long enough to win it.”

Graford’s Trent Lemley, Marc Matthews and Brad Lemley combined for 17 points during the second and third quarters as the Jackrabbits made 10 of 19 from the field over that stretch. Calvert went 1 for 10. Graford took control of the game in the paint, outscoring Calvert 16-2 inside during the middle periods.

“I think that [style] that they were playing on us, it fatigued us,” Thomas said. “It fatigued us to the point where we weren’t executing on the offensive end.”

Running low on energy, the Trojans mounted a comeback attempt that had the crowd rallying behind them during the final quarter. Calvert got back into its rhythm of scoring in transition and made four baskets off turnovers, including a steal and layup from senior Kaiden Bridges early in the period to get within 30-23.

The period was reminiscent of Calvert’s opening quarter when they used 6-2 and 8-2 runs to take a 16-7 lead while shooting 60% from the field. MJ Thomas, Bridges and Kevondre Corona combined for all 16 points in the first.

Corona and Antonio Porter each had a layup to make it a four-point deficit late in the fourth, and Bridges drained a 3-pointer from the right corner to get Calvert within one point at 31-30 with 1:52 left.

“Our adjustment was to get physical,” MJ Thomas said, “be a physical team and go out there and just put a body on them.”

Calvert’s physical play affected Graford, which missed its only field goal of the period and made just 3 of 9 free throws.

Bridges, who has battled injuries this season, said Calvert was certain it could finish from there.

“I felt pretty confident,” he said. “It’s something you work on every day in practice by yourself. The whole team trusted to knock that shot down. I just needed it to go in.”

After Bridges’ trey, Teagan Ford’s late free throw helped the Jackrabbits hold on as the Trojans went 0 of 3 from the field in the final minute.

“They kept fighting,” Michael Thomas said. “Turned the ball over and we were there. We just didn’t get the shot to fall. ... Our kids just really stepped up and kept fighting.”

Bridges and MJ Thomas led the Trojans with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Calvert is losing just Bridges and DJ Porter to graduation this summer, leaving the Trojans with an experienced roster for next season.

“That’s the plan,” MJ Thomas said of getting back to state. “That’s the goal. Just like this year, that’s the goal next year.”

And Antonio Porter said he can learn from Thursday’s game.

“This game taught me a lot,” Porter said. “We just have to come out harder and come out strong.”

Graford 32, Calvert 30

GRAFORD (36-3) — Trent Lemley 11, Marc Matthews 7, Brad Lemley 6, Christian Shea 3, Teagan Ford 2, Connor Waters 2, Collin Roberts 1.

CALVERT (26-5) — Kaiden Bridges 11, MJ Thomas 10, Kevondre Corona 7, Antonio Porter 2.

Graford;7;14;8;3;—;32

Calvert;16;1;2;11;—;30

Highlights: GRAFORD — Trent Lemley 4 rebounds, 2 steals. CALVERT — Thomas 7 rebounds, Corona 2 steals.

Next: Graford vs. Texline, Class A state championship, Alamodome, San Antonio, 8:30 a.m. Saturday

