No. 3 College Station volleyball team beats Magnolia in five sets

The Lady Cougars were pushed all night, including the opening set when Magnolia won 25-15, an uncharacteristic loss for College Station which swept its last three district opponents. Magnolia stayed the course and forced four ties before gaining momentum on a 11-1 run that gave the Lady Bulldogs a 10-point lead at 22-12. During the run, College Station had six errors and Magnolia accounted for the remaining points with four kills and a block.

College Station fought back with two wins in sets two and three after making adjustments at the net, which Street said “changed the flow a little bit.”

Senior middle blocker Emma Deegear was one of those changes and she finished with five blocks — four of them solos that she earned while helping limit Magnolia’s leading hitter Brynn Botkin.

“Emma has been really strong blocking for us. She’s gotten better and better,” Street said.

With bigger blockers at the net, College Station was able to take advantage of Magnolia’s hitting errors. The Lady Cougars went on a 8-1 run for a 18-11 lead and closed out the second set with a 7-1 run thanks to three hits and another block by Deegear. The third set was more of the same as College Station went on a 10-2 and 8-0 run for a 18-4 lead before using a 6-2 run to win 25-8.