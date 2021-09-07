No. 3 College Station volleyball team beats Magnolia in five sets

Magnolia came within inches of an upset, but the third-ranked College Station volleyball team didn’t want to surrender its perfect district record just yet.
The Lady Cougars (23-2, 4-0) remain undefeated in District 19-5A with a 15-25, 25-14, 25-8, 24-26, 15-12 victory over the Lady Bulldogs in an almost two-hour match on Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.
“They thrive under pressure and they enjoy those tough matches,” College Station head coach Kacie Street said. “They get excited about it and we’re pretty good at winning fifth sets. But when you’re playing a really good team and when they’re bringing their A game, you have to bring yours and I thought our squad did a really good job.”
Magnolia (19-23, 0-4) took the first set, but College Station bounced back for two straight victories and were close to grabbing a third before the Lady Bulldogs made key adjustments to force a fifth set.
Both teams fought point for point in the highly contested final set, but two 2-0 runs helped College Station to a 14-10 lead with all four points via kills. Magnolia cut the score to 14-12, which prompted a College Station timeout, but moments later the Lady Cougars’ Darby Nash set Madison Kimes in the middle and watched as the ball landed on the backcourt line to secure the win.
“I think going into the fifth set, [Magnolia] had settled into something in their rotation and we knew what they were bringing,” Street said. “So we knew how to adjust with what they were bringing and at that point it’s coming out and being mentally strong.”
The Lady Cougars were pushed all night, including the opening set when Magnolia won 25-15, an uncharacteristic loss for College Station which swept its last three district opponents. Magnolia stayed the course and forced four ties before gaining momentum on a 11-1 run that gave the Lady Bulldogs a 10-point lead at 22-12. During the run, College Station had six errors and Magnolia accounted for the remaining points with four kills and a block.
College Station fought back with two wins in sets two and three after making adjustments at the net, which Street said “changed the flow a little bit.”
Senior middle blocker Emma Deegear was one of those changes and she finished with five blocks — four of them solos that she earned while helping limit Magnolia’s leading hitter Brynn Botkin.
“Emma has been really strong blocking for us. She’s gotten better and better,” Street said.
With bigger blockers at the net, College Station was able to take advantage of Magnolia’s hitting errors. The Lady Cougars went on a 8-1 run for a 18-11 lead and closed out the second set with a 7-1 run thanks to three hits and another block by Deegear. The third set was more of the same as College Station went on a 10-2 and 8-0 run for a 18-4 lead before using a 6-2 run to win 25-8.
“We made a lineup change and we flipped where are setter was,” Street said. “So we had some different matchups on different players that I think really helped defensively, and blocking specifically. They have some talented attackers, who we needed to put a bigger block on.”
The Lady Bulldogs also made a key adjustment at the net that helped them win the fourth set. Magnolia went from a 6-2 to a 5-1 alignment that moved Chole Richards from setter to outside hitter and placed Jenna Cicherski as the lone setter. The extra power helped Magnolia stay with College Station and the set saw 11 ties.
Ana De La Garza’s kill tied the game at 22 and College Station then took a 24-23 lead off a Kimes’ kill and Magnolia error. But the Lady Bulldogs rattled off three straight points for the 26-24 win.
“[Chole] became an attacker and she did a really good job. That was a big difference for them,” Street said.
For Magnolia, Richards had 10 kills and 10 digs, followed by Botkin (16 kills, 19 digs), Alex Bull (nine kills) and Drew Dalabakis (six aces, 15 digs). Riley Newton led College Station with 14 kills and two blocks, while De La Garza had 11 kills, three aces and 18 digs. Keira Herron had four aces and 25 digs, followed by Nash with seven digs and Kimes with eight kills.
“Riley offensively as a lefty right side, she does a lot with the ball and is able to place the ball really well,” Street said. “Kiera is or heartbeat in the backrow, she makes things happen, she’s our spirit leader and she had a really good game today.”
Magnolia swept the subvarsity action with the JV winning 17-25, 25-20, 25-13 and its freshmen beating the CS Purple 25-21, 25-14 and CS Black 25-23, 25-14.