No. 3 College Station gets past A&M Consolidated in five sets

College Station forced a fifth set with key runs in the fourth. The set started with four ties as both teams exchanged points off errors. College Station broke the 6-6 tie with a 3-0 run fueled by Consol errors. The teams continued to go back and forth before the Lady Cougars found a rhythm and took a 19-16 lead on a 4-1 run. Consol attempted a comeback and got within a point before College Station capitalized on two more errors and another kill from De La Garza to take the set.

“We had to readjust our mentality that not every first ball over was going to win,” Street said. “We’re going to have to fight for the fifth ball and the sixth ball. Once we did that and we weren’t trying to be perfect, we were able to start gaining some momentum.”

The Lady Cougars won the first set after taking advantage of Consol errors for a 23-18 lead. The Lady Tigers fought back with three consecutive points to get within 23-21, but College Station sealed the win with a kill from Emma Deegear and another point off a Consol service error.

“It was minimizing our errors,” Consol head coach Colton Conner said about rebounding from the first set. “We came out and had 10 missed serves, and nobody should win with 10 missed serves. We cleaned that up. We did a good job, and it was just a battle after that.”