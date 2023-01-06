No. 21 A&M Consolidated boys basketball team bests Rudder in meeting of district unbeatens

This one had all the makings of a title fight.

Fans from both schools packed The Armory to watch a pair of undefeated district foes try to create early season separation in the standings. The 21st-ranked A&M Consolidated boys basketball team landed the first big hit and kept swinging as the Tigers defeated Rudder 67-50 on Friday in District 21-5A action.

“It’s important to take care of business in district, because everyone is trying to fight for those top four spots to make it to the playoffs,” Consol head coach Andrew Daily said. “So every game is going to be a hard-fought game. The guys, they have an understanding of it from whoever our opponent is as well as us. It’s important to come out strong. I think the guys, they did a great job today.”

The Rangers (20-4, 2-1) looked to keep things close in the opening quarter and ended the period with a 3-pointer by Landon Heslip to cut the Tigers’ lead to 14-10.

Heading into the second quarter, Daily challenged the Tigers (14-6, 3-0) to do a better job on both ends of the floor. The message was received loud and clear as Consol outscored Rudder 20-8 in the period.

The quarter started with a 12-0 run by Consol that included a highlight-reel steal and dunk by Tiger guard Kaden Lewis that brought the Consol fans in attendance to a roar. After the dunk, Rudder was assessed a technical foul, and the Tigers added to their lead as they made one free throw and scored on the following possession.

Senior guard Zaylan Duren led the Tigers with seven points in the second quarter. He was one of five Tigers to score in the period alongside Lewis, guards Adam Jackson and Justin Gooden and forward AJ Daily.

“It was basically just letting them know what we tried to do defensively,” Daily said of Consol’s second-quarter surge. “Even though we play up-tempo, we have a point system that we go by for each quarter as well as a half, and they accepted the challenge. That was one thing that we were talking to the guys about was accepting the challenge, and we challenged them that quarter to do a better job defensively as well as increasing the lead, and they did a great job tonight.”

Consol led 34-18 at halftime, a margin too wide for Rudder to overcome. The Rangers made some runs during the second half, but Consol answered every time.

“They punched us in the mouth, and we didn’t have very many guys respond to that, and that was disappointing,” Rudder head coach Mike Carrabine said. “We’re fighting an uphill battle from that point, and when you play good teams, you’ve got to match them blow to blow so to speak, and we didn’t do it. We got behind, and it was hard to get back.”

Guard Kentun King scored 13 points, and forward Kevin Holmes had 11 to lead Rudder. Heslip had nine, while guard Jaquise Martin scored eight.

Consol had a trio of players score in double figures. Lewis had a team-high 18 points, while forward Lachauncey Thomas had 11. They were joined by Jaimeon Chambers, who had 10 points off the bench.

The Rangers will host College Station (16-9, 1-2) at The Armory, while Consol returns home to host Montgomery Lake Creek (17-7, 2-1) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. College Station lost to Magnolia West 66-65 at Cougar Gym on Friday.

A&M Consolidated 67, Rudder 50

CONSOL (14-6, 3-0) — Kaden Lewis 18, Jaimeon Chambers 10, Zaylan Duren 9, Adam Jackson 5, Justin Gooden 6, AJ Daily 6, Lachauncey Thomas 11, Ben Formby, 2.

RUDDER (20-4, 2-1) —Kentun King 13, Daniel Price 2, Landon Heslip 9, Randon Cooks 4, Brandon Cooks 3, Kevin Holmes 11, Jaquise Martin 8.

Consol;14;20;16;17;—;67

Rudder;10;8;14;18;—;50

JV: Consol 80-36

Freshman A: Consol 71-56

Freshman B: Consol 51-38