No. 21 A&M Consolidated boys basketball team beats rival College Station 71-47

A&M Consolidated boys basketball head coach Andrew Daily was so amped up that he lost his voice by the end of the game.

The No. 21 Tigers didn’t need to do much talking though as they made a statement with their 71-47 victory over College Station in District 21-5A play Tuesday at a packed Tiger Gym.

Most of the cheering came from the home team’s fans as Consol (14-6, 2-0) scored 59 of its 71 points through the first three quarters while dominating on both ends of the floor with a pesky defense and fast-paced offense.

“They did a great job of moving around, flying around like we designed for them to do so on defense,” Daily said. “It’s just knowing when to take an opportunity to take a shot for a ball whether it’s on ball defense or help-side defense. They did a great job, and I’m very proud of them for doing a great job on the defensive side.”

The Cougars tried to keep things close by getting to the free-throw line early and often. Five of College Station’s nine points in the first quarter came at the free throw line as they trailed 18-9 at the end of the quarter.

And 30 seconds into the second quarter, College Station was already in the bonus as Consol picked up its seventh foul. A rim shaking and crowd pleasing dunk by the Cougars cut the Tigers’ lead to 20-11 with 6:47 left in the quarter and seemed to give the Cougars momentum.

Consol responded with a 14-0 run though as forward Caden Young and guards Justin Gooden, Kaden Lewis and Asaph Daily all scored during the stretch. The run only ended because of an over the back foul during Consol free throws that sent College Station to the line, where the Cougars hit two to cut the Tigers’ lead to 34-13.

Heading into the break, Consol led 39-20 as the Cougars ended the quarter with a pair of 3-pointers from guards Cody Dixon and Willie Everline.

“We went into it with a game plan, and that game plan was to limit turnovers, because we know that they’re a team that thrives off of pressuring the ball, turning you over and then getting out and running,” College Station head coach Jerron Reese said. “I know at one point we looked up at the score and they had 18 points and 15 of them were in transition and in the paint and off of our turnovers. They had hit one outside shot. So for the most part, we wanted to make it more of a half-court game and like I said limit turnovers and take care of it, and we didn’t do a very good job of that early, which led to a 19-point deficit at half.”

The third quarter was similar to the first half as the Tigers extended their lead. Consol outscored College Station 20-13 during the period capped by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by guard Trey Taylor.

Midway through the fourth, Consol rested its starters.

Gooden led Consol in scoring with 12 points, while Lewis and Adam Jackson scored 10 each.

Everline scored 14 points to lead College Station. Forward Grayson Fowler had 13.

Consol returns to the court at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the team’s first road game of district when the Tigers take on Rudder at The Armory. College Station will host Magnolia West at the same time.

A&M Consolidated 71, College Station 47

COLLEGE STATION (16-8) — Bryce Garratt 2, Cam Newton 2, Willie Everline 14, David Toussaint 7, Grayson Fowler 13, Jacob Larkin 2, James Moore 2, Joey Toussaint 5.

CONSOL (14-6, 2-0) — Trey Taylor 9, Kaden Lewis 10, Jaimeon Chambers 7, Zaylan Duren 4, Adam Jackson 10, Justin Gooden 12, Asaph Daily 3, Chauncey Thomas 8, Caden Young 2, Jacob Stolz 4, Zauntavion Jessie 2.

College Station;9;11;13;14;—;47

Consol;18;21;20;12;—;71