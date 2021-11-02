No. 2 College Station volleyball team sweeps New Caney Porter in bi-district playoffs

“At first we were kind of timid, which was weird because we’re not usually like that,” Deegear said. “We were up by two sets, so that was kind of odd, but we answered back. We were good.”

Porter took a 7-4 lead on three straight College Station errors. Deegear broke up the run with a kill down the middle, but College Station didn’t take the lead until Darby Nash set Maxwell on the right side for a kill and 12-11 edge. Ava Martindale led the Lady Cougars on the service line during their 5-1 run to retake the lead.

Porter stayed in the set that featured five more ties until two Lady Spartan errors and a kill by Newton put the Lady Cougars up 23-21. Kills from Deegear and De La Garza secured College Station’s last two points and the match.

“If we can put the other team out of system, we’ve done our goal,” Street said. “We’ve got some servers that serve some really tough balls and are able to put it into the [correct] zone.”

Deegear finished with a team-high 13 kills, followed by Kimes and Newton with eight each. De La Garza had six kills, and Maxwell had five. Herron had 13 digs, De La Garza six, Kimes four and Caroline Coyle two. Peterek had 19 assists, and Nash had 17 assists and 10 digs.

