No. 2 College Station volleyball team sweeps Magnolia West in 19-5A

The second-ranked College Station Lady Cougars showed off their singing voices at Cougar Gym on Tuesday night when the recording of the national anthem cut off midway through the song. Their encore performance, which included a 25-10, 25-11, 25-20 sweep of Magnolia West in District 19-5A volleyball play, sounded even sweeter in the team’s annual Dig Pink game.
College Station (30-2, 11-0) earned its fourth straight sweep since starting the second half of district play last week, using a collective effort to dominate the first two sets. College Station committed just four errors in the first two sets, forcing the Lady Mustangs to create their own scoring opportunities.
Magnolia West (9-20, 3-8) tried to battle back in the first two sets by relying heavily on outside hitter Evelyn Snook, but College Station contained her until the final set when she helped force four ties before the Lady Cougars put away the match.
“We worked on pushing over the net a lot during practice, because we know she’s really good at tooling and hitting off the hands,” College Station right-side hitter Riley Newton said. “We focused on that, but she definitely got us a few times. She’s a really good attacker, but we worked on just pressing.”
Snook finished with 11 kills and two blocks but made little impact until the third set, when College Station also committed 11 errors.
“We played really clean in the first two sets and had very minimal errors, and that was kind of the difference in the third set,” College Station head coach Kacie Street said. “We had more errors than we normally do, which is expected here and there.”
Magnolia West tied the third set at 10 on a Snook block. College Station regained the lead, but Lady Cougar errors helped the Lady Mustangs get within 14-13.
College Station then used five different hitters to go on a 5-1 run, forcing Magnolia West to take a timeout. Errors then doomed the Lady Mustangs, most of them at the net, and the Lady Cougars used them to secure the victory.
“There’s confidence and there’s pressure” Street said of being undefeated in district, “and we don’t take any teams for granted in this district. They’re all good, and anyone can beat you on any day.”
In the first set, College Station used a 5-1 run then later two blocks and a kill from Emery Goerig to build a 17-8 lead. Setter Abby Peterek then perfectly set up Newton for five kills over a seven-kill run for the set victory.
“I felt like it all came together,” said Newton, who finished with 14 kills and two blocks. “We worked really hard in practice, and we watched film, and we’re just all really close, so I’m never worried about messing up. I just love our team chemistry.”
College Station’s chemistry was evident in the second set as Peterek and fellow setter Darby Nash controlled the net and had a combined 13 assists with four hitters getting touches.
“The players trust them to take care of the ball, and they make some amazing plays,” Street said. “Offensively, they’re able to control the floor, and to have that with those two seniors and that reliability is huge.”
Newton had a set-high five kills in the second set and had three to power an 8-2 College Station run that finished off the set.
“She continues to be a consistent force,” Street said. “She is not a flashy player, but she is so steady.”
Goerig had 10 kills and three blocks, while Peterek had 28 assists, and Nash had 10 assists. Ana De La Garza had seven kills, two blocks and nine digs. Caroline Coyle added three aces and six digs, while Keira Herron had eight digs.
The Lady Cougars will travel to face Magnolia at 6 p.m. Friday. College Station beat the Lady Bulldogs in five sets on Sept. 7.