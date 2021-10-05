No. 2 College Station volleyball team sweeps Magnolia West in 19-5A

“We played really clean in the first two sets and had very minimal errors, and that was kind of the difference in the third set,” College Station head coach Kacie Street said. “We had more errors than we normally do, which is expected here and there.”

Magnolia West tied the third set at 10 on a Snook block. College Station regained the lead, but Lady Cougar errors helped the Lady Mustangs get within 14-13.

College Station then used five different hitters to go on a 5-1 run, forcing Magnolia West to take a timeout. Errors then doomed the Lady Mustangs, most of them at the net, and the Lady Cougars used them to secure the victory.

“There’s confidence and there’s pressure” Street said of being undefeated in district, “and we don’t take any teams for granted in this district. They’re all good, and anyone can beat you on any day.”

In the first set, College Station used a 5-1 run then later two blocks and a kill from Emery Goerig to build a 17-8 lead. Setter Abby Peterek then perfectly set up Newton for five kills over a seven-kill run for the set victory.