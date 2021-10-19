No. 2 College Station volleyball team celebrates Senior Night with win over Brenham

Two crucial timeouts taken by head coach Kacie Street helped second-ranked College Station regain its composure and avoid an upset with a 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20 victory over Brenham in District 19-5A play Tuesday on Senior Night at Cougar Gym.
The Lady Cougars (34-2, 15-0) got big kills from senior leaders Ana De La Garza and Madison Kimes to cap the third and fourth sets. But before fans could celebrate those points, College Station had to get past a hungry Brenham squad that made a comeback in both sets after winning the second set to even the match 1-1.
“Anytime a team with Brenham’s talent gets on a run, it’s important to slow down that momentum,” Street said. “We usually come up with a plan of what we want to happen in that scenario, and obviously they have to adjust to it. But that’s really what those [timeouts] were ... what are we going to do in this next play, and if it works out let’s run this option on our offense.”
College Station took its first timeout in the third set when Brenham (27-13, 10-4) got within arms reach down 24-23 on two back-to-back Lady Cougar errors. The timeout worked wonders for College Station, which easily scored on the next play on De La Garza’s kill to take a 2-1 match lead. The Lady Cougars tied the score twice during the set but didn’t take their first lead until Keira Herron’s ace put them ahead 17-16. Herron followed with a second straight ace.
“Having the third set to give us that push over was just really important to finish out strong, to regroup and get mentally back into where we needed to be,” Street said.
The fourth set likely felt like deja vu for the Lady Cougars, who fell behind 7-4 due to four of their errors and three kills from the Cubettes. College Station eventually got within one point down 12-11, but the Lady Cougars continued to struggle against Brenham’s hitters until a trio of points on an ace, error and a kill gave them a 17-15 lead.
Street said College Station “thrives under pressure,” and Brenham tested that theory by turning up the heat late in the fourth.
College Station used two straight Brenham errors to take a 20-16 lead, but the Cubettes got within 22-20, forcing the Lady Cougars to take their only timeout of the set. Similar to the third set, College Station came out of the break with a vengeance and went on a 3-0 run with kills from Riley Newton and Kimes to secure the victory.
Street said College Station executed the game plan to near perfection and capitalized on Brenham’s mistakes while closing out the match.
“Brenham had some unfortunate errors towards the end of the fourth set that were beneficial to us,” Street said. “Our goal is to always make the other team earn their points.”
The Lady Cougars won the first set 25-19 thanks in part to Brenham errors and solid defense. But College Station lost a key part of its defense early in the second set when Herron had to be helped off the court due to a right ankle injury. Herron returned in the third set, but College Station, which held Brenham to seven kills in the first set, allowed 13 without her in the second.
“Keira is such a talented player, and she brings a lot in all aspects of the game, and one thing that is an intangible is her vocalization on the floor,” Street said. “She really does lead our defense a lot.”
Herron and De La Garza led College Station in digs with 16 each. Herron also had five aces, while De La Garza had seven kills. Newton had a team-high 12 kills, and Emery Goerig had seven. Emma Deegear had three solo blocks. Ava Martindale had three aces and three digs, and Caroline Coyle had seven digs. Setters Abby Peterek and Darby Nash combined for 36 assists and 20 digs. Kimes and Reese Maxwell had four kills each.
NOTES — The Lady Cougars celebrated their nine seniors following the game, including Herron, Kimes, De La Garza, Coyle, Deegear, Goerig, Peterek, Nash and Maxwell. “They have been an instrumental part in developing the culture here and what we want the program to grow into and to be,” Street said. “I don’t think I can put into words how grateful I am to have this group of seniors.”