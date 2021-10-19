No. 2 College Station volleyball team celebrates Senior Night with win over Brenham

The Lady Cougars won the first set 25-19 thanks in part to Brenham errors and solid defense. But College Station lost a key part of its defense early in the second set when Herron had to be helped off the court due to a right ankle injury. Herron returned in the third set, but College Station, which held Brenham to seven kills in the first set, allowed 13 without her in the second.

“Keira is such a talented player, and she brings a lot in all aspects of the game, and one thing that is an intangible is her vocalization on the floor,” Street said. “She really does lead our defense a lot.”

Herron and De La Garza led College Station in digs with 16 each. Herron also had five aces, while De La Garza had seven kills. Newton had a team-high 12 kills, and Emery Goerig had seven. Emma Deegear had three solo blocks. Ava Martindale had three aces and three digs, and Caroline Coyle had seven digs. Setters Abby Peterek and Darby Nash combined for 36 assists and 20 digs. Kimes and Reese Maxwell had four kills each.

NOTES — The Lady Cougars celebrated their nine seniors following the game, including Herron, Kimes, De La Garza, Coyle, Deegear, Goerig, Peterek, Nash and Maxwell. “They have been an instrumental part in developing the culture here and what we want the program to grow into and to be,” Street said. “I don’t think I can put into words how grateful I am to have this group of seniors.”

