No. 2 Calvert uses big second half to beat No. 5 Dime Box 59-40

Trying out a new defensive scheme can be a risky move just before a top 5 matchup, but for the Calvert boys basketball team, the risk came with a big reward.

Using a stout defense, the second-ranked Calvert Trojans dominated fifth-ranked Dime Box in the second half on their way to a 59-40 victory in District 29-A play on Tuesday night at Trojan Gym.

Calvert (16-4, 10-0) had to hold on for a narrow victory in the first meeting, but this time it wasn’t close as the Trojans outscored the Longhorns 36-17 in the second half.

“The second half was amazing,” Trojan head coach Michael Thomas said. “I think once they calmed their spirits down and they believed in our defense, I knew they would come. I said this is how the playoffs are going to be so let’s get ready for it.”

Dime Box stayed with Calvert last time by leaning on its 3-point shooting. Dime Box was in position after the first half Tuesday to pull of the upset until Calvert changed its game plan after an uncharacteristic slow start.

Calvert’s MJ Thomas scored seven of the team’s nine points, but it wasn’t enough as the Longhorns took an 11-9 lead after the first quarter.