No. 2 Calvert uses big second half to beat No. 5 Dime Box 59-40

Trying out a new defensive scheme can be a risky move just before a top 5 matchup, but for the Calvert boys basketball team, the risk came with a big reward.
Using a stout defense, the second-ranked Calvert Trojans dominated fifth-ranked Dime Box in the second half on their way to a 59-40 victory in District 29-A play on Tuesday night at Trojan Gym.
Calvert (16-4, 10-0) had to hold on for a narrow victory in the first meeting, but this time it wasn’t close as the Trojans outscored the Longhorns 36-17 in the second half.
“The second half was amazing,” Trojan head coach Michael Thomas said. “I think once they calmed their spirits down and they believed in our defense, I knew they would come. I said this is how the playoffs are going to be so let’s get ready for it.”
Dime Box stayed with Calvert last time by leaning on its 3-point shooting. Dime Box was in position after the first half Tuesday to pull of the upset until Calvert changed its game plan after an uncharacteristic slow start.
Calvert’s MJ Thomas scored seven of the team’s nine points, but it wasn’t enough as the Longhorns took an 11-9 lead after the first quarter.
Dime Box (17-7, 5-2) kept rolling on a 8-2 run to open the second quarter for a 19-11 lead. Calvert answered back with its own 8-2 run to get within three points, and Kaden Bridges stole the show with back-to-back shots to tie the game at 23 just before halftime.
That’s when Calvert’s defense took over.
“It was a new defense and the rotation just wasn’t there because we hadn’t practiced it,” Michael Thomas said. “We only have seven people so we can’t practice against anybody. But they came in and made some adjustments once they understood.”
Even with the lack of practice, the Trojans made their adjustments just in time.
The second half started with an 11-0 run by Calvert, which included three consecutive layups from Bridges to make it 34-23.
The Longhorns scored their first point on a free throw from Michael Cox with 2 minutes, 56 seconds left in the period. But Kevondre Corona knocked in a 3-pointer from deep and MJ Thomas added a three-point play as Calvert built a 16-point lead.
Calvert held Dime Box to two points in the third quarter with its improved defense and physical offense. The Trojans’ dominance continued into the fourth and the Longhorns went just 5 of 17 from the field with the resurgence of Calvert’s 6-foot-2, 255-pound center Davion Allen and 5-11, 205-pound forward Antonio Porter.
“We took away their 3-point shot,” Michael Thomas said. “We know they’re a great 3-point shooting team and we just wanted to put pressure on their 3s.”
The Trojans had two breakaway dunks from MJ Thomas late in the fourth quarter, which had the packed crowd on their feet with a win in sight.
“When you have two basketball teams [that are] competitive,” Michael Thomas said, “everybody comes out and that’s the biggest crowd we’ve had at this gym all year.”
MJ Thomas scored a game-high 28 points with six rebounds and four steals. Porter finished with eight rebounds and two steals, while Bridges added 14 points. Cox led Dime Box with 12 points, followed by Maysn Spacek with eight. CJ Straughter and Cyrus Kubena each had seven points.
Calvert will travel to North Zulch at 6:30 p.m. Friday, while Dime Box is at Round-Top Caramine at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Calvert 59, Dime Box 40
DIME BOX (17-7, 5-2) — Michael Cox 12, Maysn Spacek 8, CJ Straughter 7, Cyrus Kubena 7, Blake Scott 6.
CALVERT (16-4, 10-0) — MJ Thomas 28, Kaden Bridges 14, Kevondre Corona 9, Antonio Porter 4, Davion Allen 4.
Dime Box;13;10;2;15;—;40
Calvert;9;14;17;19;—;59