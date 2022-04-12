No. 10 Bryan baseball team wins battle against Belton 1-0 win in 12-6A play

It was a late night at the ballpark for the 10th-ranked Bryan baseball team.

Two lightning delays and a tornado warning kept both teams off the field for an hour and a half, but the Vikings handled the extra time and held on for a 1-0 victory over Belton in District 12-6A at Viking Field.

Bryan (16-2, 9-0) needed just one out to seal the victory when the second lightning delay began. When the Vikings returned to the field, they got what they wanted with Mason Ruiz earning his 10th strikeout of the night to end the game which lasted more than three hours.

“This is a special group of guys,” Bryan head coach James Dillard said. “For Mason to do what he did ... he didn’t throw a ton of pitches, but because of the two delays — each delay we had, he was keeping warm. We were doing bands. We were stretching and making sure he was warm and healthy. It wasn’t our best offensive night. We had two hits, and we still found a way to win a baseball game. That’s the encouraging thing about this group is they mentally checked in for three hours, and it was tough. ... You had every season it seemed like in Texas that we could possibly have in one day.”

The Vikings remain atop the 12-6A standings, while Belton (11-8-1, 7-2) stayed in second with its only two district losses to Bryan.

“That goes from a one-game lead to almost a three-game lead because we now have the tiebreaker over Belton as well,” Dillard said. “We have five games left to play in our district with a two-game lead. That’s an encouraging thing. A couple more wins under our belts, and we call ourselves district champions, and that’s what we’ve been trying to do all season.”

Eric Perez broke the seal in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single to right-center field for his only hit of the night. The hit brought in Hunter Harlin, who singled and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

“The great thing is that it happened to Eric,” Dillard said. “Eric had a tough day ... and for him to be up in that situation and to get the game-winning hit, the game respects players like Eric. For Eric to come through, that was awesome.”

Any celebration over taking the lead was cut short as the fans and teams had to return to their vehicles in compliance with a lightning delay and tornado warning after Bryan’s final out in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Still, Bryan starter Ruiz, who pitched a two-hitter, didn’t budge on the mound. When the teams returned to the field, he struck out Belton’s first two batters before the game was delayed again. Once the teams returned, Belton got a baserunner on first with a single to left field, but Ruiz left the runner stranded with his third strikeout of the inning on a 2-2 count.

Bryan’s lone run was a long time coming for the Vikings, who loaded the bases in the third and fourth innings but couldn’t cash in.

In the third, Bryan’s Kyle Kubichek got on base on a Belton error, then Kyle Turner and Mason Ruiz walked on full counts to load the bases. But the Tigers got out of the jam once left fielder Tyler Tingle relieved Jacob Estrada on the mound and ended the inning with a strikeout.

Tingle earned applause from the visiting crowd again in the fourth by forcing two fly outs after three walks filled the bases.

It was a defensive battle to open the game as Ruiz and Estrada controlled the game. Both teams retired the sides in order in the first and each stranded a runner in the second. Perez then induced a double play to end the top of the third.

The Vikings also shut out Belton in the fifth and sixth innings. Belton’s Caleb Lamm was caught stealing at second, and Ruiz forced a groundout and struck out Tingle to end the fifth. Aaron Bain got on base due to a Bryan error in the sixth, but Ruiz stranded him with two strikeouts after a sacrifice bunt.

Ruiz earned his seventh win this season, allowing two hits in seven innings. At the plate, Bryan was led by Perez and Harlin, who each went 1 for 3.

Tingle pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief, striking out two and allowing two hits.

Bryan 1, Belton 0

Belton;000;000;0;—;0;2;1

Bryan;000;001;x;—;1;2;2

W — Ruiz. L — Tingle.

Next: Bryan at Killeen Shoemaker, 7 p.m. Thursday

