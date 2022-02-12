 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nine Cougars win titles at Trinity powerlifting meet

TRINITY — Nine College Station lifters won their weight classes, and the Lady Cougars won the girls team title at the Trinity powerlifting meet Saturday.

For the Lady Cougars, Anastasia Vielma (105 pounds), Gaby Niswanger (114), Madison Barber (148), Fayth Ham (165), Hanah Scott (181) and Emily Thompson (220) each won their weight class. Reese Sigler (132) and Jacee Oehlert (148) placed second, and Kylie Kramer (132) placed fourth. Niswanger also was named one of the meet’s outstanding lifters.

On the boys side, College Station’s Yamin Sultan (114), Tommy Hession (123) and Ethan Hall (181) won their weight classes, and Gabriel Tan (148) finished second. Hession and Hall also won outstanding lifter awards.

